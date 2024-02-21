Bollywood Roundup: Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Shriya Saran and more…

– Advertisement –

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are now married

Mumbai– Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh are now husband and wife after the two got married on Wednesday at the ITC Grand in Goa.

From now on, all the festivities ended with the blessing of the couple by the guests at the venue.

Wednesday's festivities began with the Rakuls Chuddha ceremony in the morning. There were two wedding ceremonies – the first, “Anand Karaj” or Sikh wedding ceremony, and the second a Sindhi style ceremony – reflecting both Rakul and Jackkys cultures.

The couple will now host a grand after-party for all the guests present at the venue. Earlier, they had their 'haldi' and 'sangeet' ceremonies on Tuesday.

The sangeet was hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is close to Jackky's family, and actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has been receiving a lot of positive response in recent times for her latest release Bhakshak.

Guests at the ceremony also paid tribute to the actor-producer duo of David Dhawan and Jackky's father, producer Vashu Bhagnani. David's son Varun also danced to 'Husn Hai Suhana' from 'Coolie No 1' at the sangeet.

'Coolie No 1' was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film was revived in 2020 with the same title and released on OTT during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The closing act was brought up by Rakul and Jackky who performed the song Pehle Bhi Main from Ranbir Kapoor's hit film Animal.

Shriya Saran Reveals Daughter's Hand Was Burned While Filming 'Showtime'

Mumbai– For actress Shriya Saran, filming for her latest show, 'Showtime', became a bittersweet journey due to her personal challenges. She revealed that during the filming of the series, her daughter Radha's hand was burnt.

Talking about the shoot, Shriya, who is known for her work in 'Drishyam', said, “So while we were shooting for this serial, it was a very difficult time for me personally because my daughter had burnt her hand and I was like a reckless case. But somehow performing and coming back on set kind of calmed me down because otherwise I was emotionally very, very stressed.

“And the show is also very interesting. There's a lot going on. There are a lot of undercurrents. As if every scene had a story,” she added.

Shriya got married to her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in March 2018. Their daughter was born in January 2021.

“Showtime” is helmed by Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Created by Sumit Roy, showrunner and directed by Mihir Desai and directed by Archit Kumar, the show will air from March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kareena-Saif celebrates Jeh's birthday with Soha-Kunal, Ranbir-Raha and Sonam

Mumbai– It was party time on Wednesday for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena as they gathered as a family for their youngest son Jeh's third birthday.

The video from the birthday celebrations shows Kareena aka Bebo wearing a yellow T-shirt paired with a green summer coat and blue jeans. For makeup, she opted for nude lips, blushed cheeks and kohled eyes, while keeping her hair straight. The look was completed with a black handbag, gold hoop earrings and white sneakers.

Saif arrived wearing a casual look – a half-sleeved gray kurta and white pajamas. He completed the look with brown shoes.

Tamiur, Jeh's older brother, arrived with his school friends. The little ones were all dressed in their school uniforms.

Jeh arrived separately with his nannies. He was dressed nicely in a white shirt, black sweater and blue jeans. The birthday boy's look was complemented by white sneakers.

He was seen happily exiting the car and, like a celebrity in the making, playfully posing for the paps, who shouted “Happy Birthday Jeh.” He then hurriedly went to his birthday party room.

Kareena's brother Ranbir Kapoor arrived with his daughter Raha and niece Samara for the party. The “Animal” star wore a formal look: blue shirt, beige pants and brown shoes. He completed the look with round frame sunglasses.

Ranbir carried Alia Bhatt and her little bundle of joy, Raha, in his arms. She wore a blue dress and her hair was tied into two small ponytails. The actor was seen adorably kissing his daughter on the cheeks.

Sonam Kapoor was also spotted at the party. She wore a knee-length gold dress with short sleeves and opted for a no-makeup look, with brown lips and her hair tied in a ponytail. She completed the look with brown formal shoes and a large handbag.

Kareena's father, Bollywood veteran Randhir Kapoor, her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu, and her friend Neha Dhupia, along with her two children, also arrived at the party.

Earlier today, Saif and Amrita Amrita Singh's daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan, took to Instagram Stories and shared a collage with the birthday boy, Jeh. She captioned the family photos with: “Happy birthday to little Jeh Baba. »

Salman bats for Celebrity Cricket League, says it unites film fraternity

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will attend the opening match of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) season 10 in Sharjah, believes the cricket jamboree is one of the occasions that unites the film fraternity.

The tournament will begin with the opening match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers on February 23.

Salman, who also co-owns Mumbai Heroes with his brother Sohail Khan, will be joined by Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Sunil Shetty, Ritesh Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharad Kelkar and Saqib Saleem, among others.

Speaking about the tournament, Salman said in a statement: “It is always exciting for me to join everyone at CCL. The love, camaraderie and excitement keeps me coming back to the league. This is one of those occasions that unites the Indian film fraternity, and whenever I meet my brothers at such events, it truly warms my heart with joy.

“It’s already season 10, and it’s great to see the league evolve, literally. I always wish the best to all the teams. Inshaallah, the trophy will find its way back. Let the games begin.”

Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder, Celebrity Cricket League, said, “We couldn't be happier to have megastar Salman Khan kicking off our season 10. Bhaijaan's presence is more than just star power for us, because it brings with it a touch of good. fortune and lots of love. With Salman on board, I am sure that together we will make this season a big success as well.

Starting February 23, Celebrity Cricket League will be broadcast live on JioCinema and Sony Sports 5.

'We're evolving,' says Priyanka as she posts videos of daughter MM filming herself

Mumbai– Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a few videos of her little bundle of joy Malti Marie (MM), in which she can be seen playing with the phone's front camera and recording herself.

Priyanka married American singer and actor Nick Jonas in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, MM, through surrogacy.

The famous Aitraaz actress is often seen sharing glimpses of her baby girl on social media. And now, she has posted videos on her Instagram account, where Priyanka has 90.6 million followers.

In the Stories section, the 'Mary Kom' actress shared short videos, in which Malti can be seen recording herself. The video shows his forehead and a slight glimpse of his face.

It was captioned: “Now it's the videos too…we're evolving,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

On February 4, Nick had shared a selfie which Malti clicked. In the photo, Nick can be seen wearing a black hoodie. Malti's eyes were visible in the photo.

Nick captioned it: “Morning selfies by MM. »

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka last appeared in 'Love Again'. She then has “heads of state” in her kitty. (IANS)