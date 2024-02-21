Barry Keoghan Strips Off to Promote Vanity Fair Hollywood Cover





Barry Keoghan just can't keep his clothes on. The 'Saltburn' actor revealed all in a teaser for Vanity FairThe 30th Annual Hollywood Issue, released Wednesday. In a Instagram videothe outlet shared a video magazine cover featuring 10 well-dressed stars, including Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Colman Domingo and Pedro Pascal, as well as a naked Keoghan in a nod to his infamous scene in the psychological thriller black comedy. In his interview for the issue, the actor discussed The recent Irish wave in Hollywood (“handsome boys, aren't they?”), his co-star Jacob Elordi (“that's my little boy”) and how his nude dance scene is probably the only thing he has in common with his twisted “Saltburn” character, Oliver. . “I didn't really draw parallels with him like I do with some of the other characters. However, I dance naked, at home. (Laughs.) Everybody does it, man,” he said. “It was something I identified with,” in the sense that “I sing out loud, I dance silly, and I move my body silly.” He also notes that he doesn't feel objectified by all the attention the scene has received. “It can be detrimental to the mind and your mental state if you read too much into it or watch too many things being said,” he said. “But I wouldn't go there if I wasn't prepared for it, or if I wasn't open to receiving what people want to say. I think it shows an act of maturity in your craft, and if it justifies the story and moves it forward, why not? He continued, “I think it's real art. It really is. And it's also real vulnerability.” Keoghan was a perfectionist when it came to getting a good front-end finish on the film. “I remember wanting to do it over and over again,” Keoghan told USA TODAY late last year. “At first I was like, 'Let's put this aside.' But then I was like, 'Let's do it again.' It was less about being naked and (eventually) I actually forgot that I was.” Since its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in August, “Saltburn” has garnered strong reactions from critics and audiences for its breathtaking scenes involving graveside sex, menstrual blood, frontal dancing and bodily fluids swallowed in a bathtub. “A woman came up to me after a screening a few weeks ago and said she felt like I had put my hand in her body and searched her organs,” said writer/director Emerald Fennell, sitting with Keoghan and Elordi, in USA. TODAY last year. “That’s the best compliment I’ve ever received.” Contributor: Patrick Ryan

