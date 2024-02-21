“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” director Sean Wang’s path to the Oscars

Sean Wang receives numerous recognitions for his short documentary film, Nǎi Nai and Wai Po. It is streamed to over 100 million subscribers on Disney+ And Huluit revives the Disney classic People and places series, and it was nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 96th Annual Academy Awards®.

But for the 29-year-old director, this is all just icing on the cake.

“We didn’t know if any of this was going to happen, but that wasn’t the reason we made the movie,” Wang said. “We really made the film to have a memory and a time capsule of these two truly incredible women.”

These two women are his grandmothers – Chang Li Hua (Wài Pó), 86, on his mother's side, and Yi Yan Fuei (Nǎi Nai), 96, on his father's side. The film examines their playful relationship with each other, as well as their more serious feelings about aging and mortality.

Wang worked on finishing NOTǎJe Nai and Wai Po and developing his first feature film, Frozen, while at the Sundance Institute. It was there that he became the beneficiary of a scholarship The Walt Disney Studios Project Progress and Completion Fundwhich aims to support fiction directors from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds.

“Amazing,” is how Wang describes the support he received from the Disney fund and the Sundance Institute: “both in a very tangible financial way” and in an “emotional” way.

“The obstacle to being a young filmmaker is obviously resources and money and having to get things off the ground,” Wang said. “But I think there's so much to be said about…someone that you look up to who looks at you and says 'hey, I know you're still figuring it out, but this thing that you try to understand…I see something special, and I just want to help you get to where I think you can get.'

Wang hopes that future recipients of the Disney Project Advancement and Completion Fund can find the same sense of community that helped him on his budding career path.

One step on Wang's path is to revive Disney's dormant dream. People and places series.

From 1953 to 1960, Disney produced a series of 17 travel stories under this banner, highlighting lifestyles from around the world; from the Eskimos of Alaska to a fishing family in Japan, to a visit to Disneyland USA.

Three of the films in this original series won Academy Awards.

NOTǎJe Nai and Wai Po is the first part of the relaunch of the People and places series. “To have a platform like Disney+, and then for this to be the first movie that revives this very revered series that they had, it's incredible,” Wang said.

For Wang, he is simply delighted NOTǎJe Nai and Wai Po connects with so many people. He says awards and distribution are “things we don't really have control over.” But because people saw and felt the film, it's special that it unfolds in a very organic way.

And what about Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó themselves?

“I feel very lucky and lucky that they are still healthy and can celebrate this moment with me and with us,” Wang said. “They're coming to Los Angeles for the Oscars, so I think it's going to be special.”