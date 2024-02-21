Rohit Shetty saw that I had the potential to play the villain in Singham Again, says Arjun Kapoor | Bollywood News





Arjun Kapoor is one of those Bollywood actors who, despite coming from a big film family, is “struggling” to make a place for himself in the industry, even though almost 12 years have passed since then. that he made his screen debut in Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade. . With an uneven career marred by several major debacles, apart from some good performances, Arjun is now playing the main antagonist role in Rohit Shetty's much-awaited film. Singham again. The makers of the film revealed last week the star's first look in the film, where he was seen holding a bloody machete with his curly hair and dense beard adding to the ominous aura. Drenched in blood and dressed in black, the actor also sported a menacing smile, setting the tone for his villainous portrayal. Meanwhile, Arjun recently opened up about the new avatar and said that he has given his all for the role. “I thank all the directors and producers who gave me a chance to shine. I am delighted that a [successful] A filmmaker like Rohit Shetty saw that I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again. I gave everything,” he said in a conversation with Noon. He also mentioned that he never planned to become an actor, but instead fell in love with acting as he spent more and more time observing how dedicated people in the industry were. to provide healthy entertainment. “So when I wanted to explore acting, I wasn't obsessed with what I was cast to play on screen. I wanted to feel the same passion and joy that I had seen the actors feel when giving a shot. I wanted to feel the rush of being in front of the camera,” he added. “I’ve never been an insecure actor. I played the main role, I was the first in my [generation] make a film with two heroes Gundaythe first to make a set in Mubarakaanto play a hero who was Kareena Kapoor Khan's husband in Goand now I'm playing a real anti-hero,” he emphasized. The fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe and a sequel to Singham Returns (2014), Singham Again features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, who will reprise their roles as DCP Bajirao Singham, Veer Sooryavanshi and Sangram. Simmba.” » Bhalerao, respectively. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan in prominent roles. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

