



Paul D'Amato, the actor best known for portraying Tim “Dr. Hook” McCracken in the 1977 hockey film Slap shot, died Tuesday, according to several media. He was 75 years old.

Former professional hockey player Steve Carlson, who also appeared in Slap shotD'Amato also cried in a post he shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“RIP Paul D'Amato. Sending my sincere condolences to the family and friends, to the cast🌹 #ripdrhook,” Carlson wrote in his post, which featured an image of D'Amato in the classic 1977 sports comedy.

The actor died Monday at his home in East Brookfield, Massachusetts, from a brain disease called progressive supranuclear palsy. The Hollywood Reporter and one Hotfix support exit signaled. D'Amato had suffered from the disease for four years, both outlets reported.

He was the most wonderful, kindest man, he fought so hard against this horrible disease, said D'Amato's fiancee, Marina Re. THR.





Slap shot.

Moviestore/Shutterstock



D'Amato was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and raised in nearby Spencer. He began working as a stagehand as a teenager, studied speech and theater at Emerson College in Boston and played for the school's hockey team after serving in the Army for a time, according to Patch and a 2014 interview with D'Amato in Worcester Magazine.

D'Amato told the latter outlet that he had landed his Slap shot role after telling his agent he was a college hockey player. “About a month later, I got a call from my agent: 'You play hockey, right? Are you still skating?' I said I did it,” he recalled at the time.

“'You have an audition at Sky Rink; Paul Newman is making a hockey film.' ” He continued. “At the audition I'm paying attention, they're already on the ice but they can't skate and my heart almost jumped out of my chest because I realized at that moment that I had a chance , that I was better than those guys.”

Slap shot starred Newman as the player-coach of a struggling Pennsylvania minor league hockey team, the Charlestown Chiefs, who amplify violence in their games as a strategy to make the team more popular.

The film marked D'Amato's third on-screen role following an uncredited appearance in 1973. Magnum Force and an appearance in a 1977 episode of CodeR. D'Amato notably played antagonist Tim “Dr. Hook” McCracken, a player on the team the Chiefs play in their league championship game.

“I gotta tell you, first line I had in a movie, first job, first line, I look at my idol Butch Cassidy, I look at the guy who did it. Cold Hand LukeI look at the guy who did it The bite and I have to look him in the eye and say, “Dunlop!” Fuck, ck!' ” he said Worcester Magazine to act against Newman. “I was a little nervous. Working with Newman was like working with a friend. He was great, he was approachable. He was that easy.”

Paul Newman (left), Yvan Ponton, Stephen Mendillo and Allan F Nicholls in “Slap Shot”.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty



D'Amato continued to act for decades after his role in Slap shot. He has made various appearances on Law and order and its derivative series Criminal intent in the 1990s and 2000s and appeared in films like 1978's The deer hunter and the years 1997 Six ways to spend Sunday.

He is credited with 25 roles in total on IMDbhaving last appeared on screen in a 2009 episode of the ABC series The Unusuals.

The actor, who also performed on stage on Broadwayspent his final years working at a ski shop in Westminster, Massachusetts, according to a 2019 Worcester Telegram and Gazette article. He is survived by his fiancée, Re, and a sister, Andrea.

