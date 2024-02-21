Charcoal Sunset Location closes after eight months in West Hollywood





The second by Josiah Citrin Charcoal Sunset, a West Hollywood steakhouse and seafood restaurant at 9000 Sunset Boulevard, abruptly closed its doors on Saturday, February 17, just eight months after its establishment. The closure comes amid challenges attributed to operational costs and changing business dynamics, particularly in the West Hollywood area. In a statement provided to Eater LA, Citrin expressed disappointment with the closure, saying, “After delays and extreme changes in the cost of doing business over the past two years, particularly in West Hollywood, it is for at least a real disappointment. , that we had to make the difficult decision to suspend operations at Charcoal Sunset. Located along the famous Sunset Strip, next to renowned establishments such as Whiskey a Go Go and Rainbow Bar & Grill, the West Hollywood venue first opened its doors in July 2023. The restaurant has received recognition for its diversity of surf and turf offerings, with specialties such as Angus porterhouse, aged duck and grilled sea bass. While the closure undoubtedly leaves a void on West Hollywood's Sunset Strip, fans of Citrin's culinary expertise can still indulge in Charcoal's dishes in Venice. Josiah Citrin, a mainstay of the Los Angeles dining scene, has over three decades of culinary expertise. As chef and owner of Santa Monica's prestigious Mlisse restaurant, Citrin's culinary journey has been marked by innovation and recognition. In December 2019, Chef Citrin embarked on a culinary transformation by reimagining Mlisse restaurant into two distinct concepts. The first, Citrin, offers an a la carte dining experience that won a coveted Michelin star in 2022. The second, Mlisse, presents an intimate 14-seat tasting menu, earning two Michelin stars in 2021 and 2022. Beyond Mlisse, Citrin expands his culinary vision as chef and owner of sister restaurant Charcoal Venice. Additionally, he oversees the culinary operations of The LINE in Koreatown, including the popular Openaire restaurant located within the hotel. Its foray into fast-casual came to fruition with the opening of Augie's on Main on Main Street in Santa Monica in August 2022. Together with fellow chef and friend Hans Rckenwagner, Citrin embarked on a four-year venture at the legendary Dear John's in Culver City, frequented by the iconic Frank Sinatra. Building on this success, the duo unveiled a new permanent sister property, Dear Jane's, in Marina del Rey in fall 2022. At the heart of Citrin's culinary philosophy is its “Pursuit of Excellence” philosophy, which serves as a guiding principle in all its culinary endeavors, whether in the realm of fine or casual dining.

