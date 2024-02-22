10 Criminally Underrated Bollywood Comedies: Welcome to Sajjanpur, Lootcase and More

Comedies have a timeless charm and remain relevant throughout the years. Whether they're vintage classics or modern hits, they never fail to make you laugh and lift your spirits. Bollywood has created many comedic gems that have captivated audiences, but some hidden gems have gone unnoticed. Here's a round-up of 10 underrated Bollywood comedy films that are sure to tickle your funny bone.

10 Underrated Bollywood Comedies That Deserve More Recognition

1. No Problem (2010)

IMDB rating: 4.5/10

4.5/10 Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Akshaye Khanna, Neetu Chandra

Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Akshaye Khanna, Neetu Chandra Director: Anees Bazmée

Anees Bazmée Release year: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Zee5, Jio Cinema

For those looking for the best Hindi comedy movies on Amazon Prime, No Problem is a must-watch. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this 2010 comedy follows the misadventures of two friends, Yash and Raj, as they find themselves trapped in a maze of chaos and mistaken identities. With an exceptional cast including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen and Akshaye Khanna, No Problem guarantees uproarious laughter and boundless entertainment.

2. Do Not Disturb (2009)

IMDB rating: 3.7/10

3.7/10 Cast: Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Sohail Khan

Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Sohail Khan Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Release year: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

In Do Knot Disturb, directed by David Dhawan, a wealthy businessman, played by Govinda, finds himself in a precarious situation when he has an affair with a model, played by Lara Dutta. To prevent his wife, played by Sushmita Sen, from discovering the affair, he orchestrates a plan to make Lara and Riteish Deshmukh pretend to be married. However, complications arise, leading to a series of comical mishaps. One of the best Hindi comedy movies on Amazon Prime.

3. Simple Baap Pehle Aap (2008)

IMDB rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Genelia Deshmukh, Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav

Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Genelia Deshmukh, Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release year: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Plex

Mere Baap Pehle Aap is a delightful comedy film that seamlessly blends humor and heartfelt emotions. Akshaye Khanna's character Gaurav strives to reunite his widowed father, played by Paresh Rawal, with his lost love. Based on the Malayalam film Ishtam, this film features the impeccable comic timing of Paresh Rawal, Om Puri and Archana Puran Singh. Often overlooked, it stands out as one of the best underrated Hindi films on Amazon Prime.

4. Apna Sapna Silver Silver (2006)

IMDB rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Koena Mitra, Riya Sen, Celina Jaitley, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff

Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Koena Mitra, Riya Sen, Celina Jaitley, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff Director: Sangeeth Sivan

Sangeeth Sivan Release year: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Zee5

Apna Sapna Money Money is one of the underrated Bollywood comedies featuring an ensemble cast. The story revolves around a group of eccentric characters who find themselves entangled in a web of deception and misunderstandings over a bag of stolen money. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Koena Mitra, Riya Sen, Celina Jaitley, Suniel Shetty and others, the film takes the audience on a hilarious adventure full of chaos, confusion and comical situations.

5. Loot Crate (2020)

IMDB rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao

Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Rajesh Krishnan Release year: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Lootcase is a refreshing addition to the often underrated Bollywood comedy genre despite its comedic brilliance. Starring Kunal Kemmu in the lead, the film follows a middle-class man who stumbles upon a suitcase full of cash, leading to a series of comical misadventures involving a police officer, a corrupt politician and a gangster. With its lighthearted satire and guaranteed laughs, Lootcase is one of the best underrated comedy films Bollywood has ever made.

6. Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)

IMDB rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Amrita Rao, Ravi Kishan, Divya Dutta, Ila Arun

Shreyas Talpade, Amrita Rao, Ravi Kishan, Divya Dutta, Ila Arun Director: Shyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal Release year: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Youtube

Welcome to Sajjanpur is a beacon of underrated Bollywood comedies, showcasing the directorial talent of Shyam Benegal. Set in a rustic village setting, the film seamlessly blends emotions and comedy. Shreyas Talpade shines in the lead role, playing a novelist who selflessly serves his village despite making many sacrifices.

7. Entertainment (2014)

IMDB rating: 4.5/10

4.5/10 Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever

Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever Director: Farhad Sanji, Sajid

Farhad Sanji, Sajid Release year: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Youtube

Entertainment is a Bollywood comedy directed by the duo Sajid and Farhad Samji. The story follows Akhil Lokhande, played by Akshay Kumar, who discovers that he is the illegitimate son of a wealthy businessman after the death of his father. However, he soon discovers that his inheritance is left to his father's faithful dog, Entertainment. Akhil embarks on a hilarious journey to reclaim his rightful share, leading to many comical encounters and misadventures.

8. By Dana Dan (2009)

IMDB rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release year: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema

If you're looking for Hindi comedy movies on Amazon Prime, look no further than De Dana Dan. This Hindi comedy stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in a thrilling story about two hapless individuals caught in a web of chaos and mistaken identities. With his hilarious antics and slapstick humor, De Dana Dan promises endless entertainment for comedy lovers.

9. Good Luck: The Fun Begins (2009)

IMDB rating: 6.2 / 10

6.2 / 10 Cast: Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Dutt, Mugdha Godse, Sanjay Mishra

Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Dutt, Mugdha Godse, Sanjay Mishra Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Release year: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

All the Best: Fun Begins delves into Veer's plan to increase his monthly allowance by telling the story of his marriage to his half-brother, Dharm. However, chaos ensues when Dharm makes a surprise visit to Goa and mistakes Prem's wife for Veer's wife. This hilarious case of mistaken identity sets off a series of boisterous misunderstandings and chaotic escapades, elevating comedy to new levels. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it is one of the underrated Hindi comedy films on Prime.

10. Weekly Malamaal (2006)

IMDB rating: 7/10

7/10 Cast: Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav, Reema Sen, Govardhan Asrani, Sudha Chandran

Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav, Reema Sen, Govardhan Asrani, Sudha Chandran Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release year: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Malamaal Weekly is a thrilling comedy set in a rural village called Laholi, where the villagers struggle to make ends meet. When an unexpected lottery ticket win brings hope and chaos to the village, the eccentric characters embark on a hilarious journey filled with misunderstandings, schemes and comical mishaps as they attempt to claim the prize.

So, here are the best underrated comedy films in Bollywood! Whether you opt for a single visit or embark on a weekend binge, prepare for a guaranteed great time. We've handpicked these hidden gems just for you, so grab a tub of popcorn, sit back and get ready to be entertained with laughs that will have you rolling on the floor!

