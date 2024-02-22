Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei cries while visiting inmate fiance 37 years younger





Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei (right) and his fiancé Chris Wong. Photo from Wong's Instagram HK01 reported that Lee returned to Hong Kong from mainland China on Wednesday, taking the high-speed train. His arrival at Hong Kong's West Kowloon high-speed rail station was marked by a visible sense of loneliness and anxiety. Once he arrived in Hong Kong, the actor wasted no time and headed to the Tai Lam Women's Center to see Wong, as reported Sinchon. Wong, originally from mainland China, was arrested by local authorities on Monday. She was charged the next day with falsifying documents, lying to gain entry to Hong Kong and extending the term of her tourist visa. Wong's bail application was also refused, leading to his detention until his next court hearing on April 16. A judicial authority said those found guilty of violating Hong Kong's residency laws, such as visa overstay, are generally subject to deportation, a potential sentence of two years in prison and a fine of up to HKD 50,000 (approximately US$6,392). When speaking with reporters regarding Wong's illegal residency issue, an emotional Lee said, “She broke the law because she was stupid.” He said Wong's desire to stay with him and provide care was the reason she extended the duration of her visa. He mentioned that he was unaware of the falsification of his documents and the misinformation, noting that he would have advised him to surrender if he had known. The couple, who met when Lee was 66, had planned to get married by the end of 2023. However, the death of Wong's father delayed their wedding plans. Wong has recently been involved in numerous allegations, including exchanging sexual favors for money and engaging in fraudulent activities. Doubts have also been cast over her claims that she came from a wealthy background and studied at a prestigious American university, with some suggesting these were attempts to seek financial help from wealthy people. Despite these allegations, Lee remained supportive of Wong. Lee is a renowned actor with notable roles in various works including “The Smiling, Proud Wanderer”, “Journey to the West” and “Forensic Heroes”. He has three children from his first marriage in the 1970s, all older than Wong.

