Nothing is quite what it seems in this Apple TV+ seriesExBulletin

Apple TV+ Constellation, the new drama series streaming on Apple TV+ begins in space, with an astronaut struggling to survive and return safely to Earth, after things go horribly wrong. This is long-familiar cinematic territory, ever since the dysfunction of Apollo 13 and the deadly stowaway Extraterrestrial, to twisted perceptions of reality in Gravity. Constellationcreated and written by the elder Doctor Who writer Peter Harness, borrows a bit from all this. It's a very delicate story to follow but in the end, and at the end, it's very moving. In Constellation, the International Space Station, with a handful of astronauts on board, is in orbit when it collides with an unidentified object, paralyzing most of the onboard systems. It's the Apollo 13 part. An emergency evacuation leaves a single astronaut waiting to repair and pilot the craft, while time, space and memory seem to change, as does reality itself. This is what Sandra Bullock's astronaut experienced Gravity. And finally, there is something mysterious and otherworldly on board, something potentially deadly. So there is Extraterrestrialkind of. But in Constellation, while the space scenes are exciting and scary, there is overall less frenetic action in this series and more underlying tension. It's a slow build and it takes several episodes to establish what may or may not actually be happening here. But the clues make more sense the further you go, and the more you look at this. Constellationthe deeper and more disturbing it becomes. Noomi Rapace, from a previous space thriller, Prometheus, stars here. She plays Jo Ericsson, a space station astronaut who, in an early scene, communicates with her 10-year-old daughter, Alice, back on Earth. The daughter, Alice, is played by twin actresses Rosie and Davina Coleman, who take turns playing the role. This is somehow fitting, because, after a while, Jo begins to suspect that her daughter is not the same little girl she left behind. Jo is not the only one with suspicions or identity problems. Jonathan Banks Break the bad plays the role of a former astronaut named Henry Caldera, who is now a scientist with a top secret experiment aboard the disappearing space station. Sometimes he acts like two different people, and there may be a reason. Space program psychologists believe that Jo and Henry both suffer from “high altitude psychosis,” which they believe explains the astronauts' bouts of confusion, memory loss and paranoia after the mission. Complicated? Absolutely. During the eight tranches of Constellation, perspectives change. Stories change. Even people change. Scenes that seem one-sided and mean one thing in the first episode are turned around when they return in episode six or seven. It's a story full of unreliable narrators and a TV show where the images are more important and revealing than the dialogue. And because the visuals are crucial throughout, the directors of this series are also crucial. Oliver Hirschbiegel and Joseph Cedar direct the final episodes stunningly, but the mood and look are established in the all-important early ones by Michelle MacLaren, who directed some of the most brilliant episodes of Break the bad And You better call Saul. Watching Constellation requires commitment, patience, and attention, but you'll be rewarded for the effort with a haunting story that, at its center, is about the love between a mother and daughter. This really touched me. At least that was the case in This universe.

