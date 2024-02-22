Moving Beyond Black Pain in Cinema – The Minnesota Daily

THE The University of Minnesota's Black Student Union (BSU), along with Student Unions & Activities (SUA), has been screening a variety of Black-centered films since the beginning of the month at the St. Paul Student Center Theater and the Coffman Union Theater.

The first weekend of February, Judas and the Black Messiah aired, followed by Girls Trip the following weekend. Pursuit of Happiness screened last Friday and Saturday, and Dreamgirls will screen next Friday and Saturday.

Liya Gebremariam, secretary of the BSU, said film screenings were held last year, but not to the same extent as this year. The collaboration with SUA allowed more films to be shown at the Coffman Union Theater.

Although she is not one of the organizers of many Black History Month events, Gebremariam insisted that this screening be held because she believes in the power of representation in media.

I think there's a lot of power in media, in movies and in representing black joy, black people, black experiences, Gebremariam said. We don't talk about it enough in our communities.

BSU gave SUA a list of films to choose from, all from different genres and focusing on different topics in order to have multiple representations of the black experience, not just those based on social justice.

Craig L. Rice, a Black Twin Cities filmmaker and professor at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, said films that focus on the struggles of Black people are important, but there are other stories to share.

I think what we [Black people] What we need to do is get back to our resilience, our dedication, our creativity, our development, our artistic abilities, our literary abilities, our mythology, our religion, Rice said.

Reggie Henderson, a black filmmaker and founder of the multimedia company Soul Tools Media, said getting more black people into positions that influence which films they choose and invest in is one way to get more diverse representation in the industry.

If only a certain sector of the community makes our films, then we will always be sort of stereotyped or pigeonholed, Henderson said.

EG Bailey, another black filmmaker who owns two production companies in Minneapolis Blackstar Studios and Freestyle Films said he is a man who believes in creating your own.

We [Black people] “We have the power to create our own and we have the power to invest in our community and invest in ourselves without having to wait for anyone to give us anything,” Bailey said.

Henderson cited actor and writer Issa Raes as an example.

She started with a YouTube series [saying] she will do it herself. HBO saw it, did it [an] offers and now she's able to do her own stories, Henderson said.

Issa Raes' YouTube channel has become another platform for her entertainment company, Hoorae Media. The company brings all of its digital media content together in one place. She has contracts with companies like HBO and Atlantic Records that pay her for access to her content, according to a Variety article.

Rae is just one example of black people taking matters into their own hands and telling the stories they want to tell. Spike Lee (Do the Right Thing) and the late John Singleton (Boyz n the Hood) appeared in big-name interviews, adding comprehensive stories about black people.

Gebremariam said improvements can still be made within the industry to show a more complete Black history. However, she said she has seen more depth in black characters in recent years.

It's gotten a little better, but I also think it's us [Black people] saying, you know what, we weren't just going to tell our stories, Henderson said.