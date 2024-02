Rakul and Jackky: Samantha, Nayanthara, Parineeti congratulate the Bollywood couple

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a beachside wedding in Goa on Wednesday. The couple wore matching ivory and pink outfits and looked radiant in their Instagram photos. Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni, wrote Rakul, sharing the photos. Congratulations poured in from fans and celebrities. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Share Stunning First Official Wedding Photos From Sunset Ceremony. See Here) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa (Instagram) Celebrities congratulate Actors Mrunal Thakur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raashii Khanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Pragya Jaiswal, Vaani Kapoor, Rakuls BFF and actor Lakshmi Manchu, director Nandini Reddy and others left congratulatory messages under Rakul post. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Congratulations darlings @rakulpreet and @jackkybhagnani, lots of love and best wishes to you both! wrote Kajal while Lakshmi wrote: Congratulations, I'm so happy for you both. Ritesh wrote: Super congratulations to you beautiful people, while Nayanthara commented: Congratulations guys, lots of love to you both. Bhumi Pednekar said she had never met such similar people. The fairytale wedding Rakul wore a pink and peach lehenga with huge diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore a golden cream sherwani with a huge necklace. Tarun Tahiliani designed both outfits. The couple tied the knot in twin ceremonies at the ITC Grand South Goa hotel. They invited only their closest family and friends to the event. The guest list included Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others. Rakul and Jackky reportedly had an Anand Karaj ceremony on Wednesday afternoon and then got married according to Sindhi traditions. The pre-wedding festivities began on February 19. Upcoming work Rakul will soon be seen in Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth along with Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and the sequel has been in production for a long time. Jackky is awaiting the release of his production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

