Salt Lake City NHL Arena Will Cost Taxpayers $1 Billion, Utah Legislature Says
This is an important investment that protects the capital and preserves downtown as a vibrant cultural, entertainment and economic center for the entire state, Senator McCay said of the proposed the NHL.
A day after unveiling its $900 million plan to build a Major League Baseball stadium in west Salt Lake City, the Utah Legislature unveiled its $1 billion plan to create a new National Hockey League arena downtown.
Sponsored by Senator. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, SB272 places much of the decision-making power in the hands of Salt Lake City by letting the municipality create a sports and entertainment project area of up to 50 acres, authorizes the issuance of bonds to build an arena and other infrastructure in this area and imposes a 0.5 percentage point increase in sales tax citywide, in order to pay off these bonds.
If approved by the Legislature and then by the city, the increase would increase city sales tax from 7.75% to 8.25%.
The money would be used to build a stadium that could become a new home for the Utah Jazz, a venue for a future professional hockey franchise, something Jazz owner Ryan Smith is aggressively pursuing, or the two.
The bill is silent on how much would be spent on the project, but McCay said projections indicate a citywide tax hike would generate about $1 billion over a 30-year period.
This is an important investment that protects the capital and preserves downtown as a vibrant cultural, entertainment and economic center for the entire state, McCay said.
In addition to the arena, the money could be spent on other entertainment and recreational uses within the designated project area, as well as infrastructure, traffic and pedestrian improvements and any security needs in the zone.
The McCays bill is set for a hearing before the Senate Committee on Revenue and Taxation on Thursday afternoon.
The bill comes as Smith pursues an NHL expansion franchise and Gail Miller and Larry H. Miller Co. court a Major League Baseball expansion team.
On Tuesday, Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, unveiled his long-awaited bill that would create a new Fairpark Area Investment and Restoration District along North Temple, west of downtown Salt Lake City, and would give the district's board the authority to issue $900 million in bonds to finance a new baseball stadium.
The bonds would be paid off with revenue from a statewide hotel tax increase. Other infrastructure and amenities in the project area would be subsidized by revenues from sales and property taxes, an energy tax, a telecommunications tax, and a tourist tax collected in the project area.
Both the NHL and MLB have expressed interest in expanding into new cities, although ESPN reported this week that baseball likely won't announce any expansion plans for at least a few years while it renegotiates its contract with the players' union.
Nashville and Salt Lake City are considered the favorites for new MLB franchises, and Utah is one of the few states likely to welcome a new hockey team. There has also been talk about the Coyotes moving from Phoenix to Utah.
While the Fairpark District would be governed by a board appointed by the governor and legislative leaders, the Sports and Entertainment project area would remain under the control of Salt Lake City with a review committee made up of legislators and representatives appointed by the governor.
THE House Government Operations Committee will hear the first public comments on the Fairpark neighborhood at 8 a.m. Friday morning.
A spokesperson for Smith Entertainment Group was not immediately available for comment.
The sports spending spree has already attracted some criticism.
Affordable housing and homelessness advocates have urged lawmakers to do as much to ease the burden that unaffordable housing prices place on low-income families as they do on sports venues.
And Kevin Greene, state director of Americans For Prosperity, a group that advocates for limited government, said his group is launching a grassroots effort to oppose taxpayer funding of stadiums.
The studies all show that taxpayers never win when we start paying for this stuff. It's a lose-lose situation for everyone, he said. I really hope that Utah legislators think twice about this and that Utah taxpayers step up and fight against this.
