AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Falls as Market Improves: Some Insights for Investors





The most recent trading session ended with AMC Entertainment (AMC) at $4.57, reflecting a change of -1.93% from the previous trading day's close. The stock's change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% daily gain. At the same time, the Dow gained 0.13% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%. Heading into today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 7.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99% in that time. AMC Entertainment's upcoming earnings release will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is due on February 28, 2024. In this report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year growth of 53.57%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate calls for revenue to come in at $1.1 billion, an increase of 10.54% from the same quarter a year ago. Investors might also notice recent changes in analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Such recent changes usually signify a changing landscape of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive estimate changes signify analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability. Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated to near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that incorporates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system. The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an admirable, independently audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25 % since 1988. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.96% higher. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The leisure and leisure services industry is part of the consumer discretionary sector. Currently, this industry sports a Zacks Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of over 250 industries. The story continues The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our specific industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% of industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1. Be sure to apply Zacks.com to follow these and other stock action metrics in the coming trading sessions. Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download the 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investing Research

