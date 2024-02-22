Entertainment
Meet Leo Woodall, the actor who plays Dex in Netflix's One Day: the 27-year-old Londoner made his big break in The White Lotus and is dating the HBO series' Meghann Fahy
All eyes are on Leo Woodall, the British actor who stars in Netflix's latest hit TV series, A day. The Brit, who just made his relationship with actress Meghann Fahy Instagram official, has been making waves on social media since starring in the chart-topping show.
Released on the streaming platform on February 8, the series is an adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name by David Nicholl. Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess were previously cast in the 2011 feature film based on the same book.
It follows the decades-long love story between protagonists Dex and Em over the course of 14 episodes, with Woodall playing Dex and Ambika Mod as Em.
Here's everything you need to know about the actor who plays Dex as his star continues to rise:
Where is Leo Woodall from?
According to The Guardian, Woodall, 27, was born in Hammersmith in London and grew up in a fairly posh middle-class family.
He plays Jack, the Essex boy in The White Lotus
He's new to the world of high fashion
Woodall admitted that he prefers tracksuits and sneakers to high fashion, telling People: “In general, 99 percent of the time, I prefer comfort over the other word.”
He is dating Meghann Fahy
Woodall found love on the set of The White Lotus not with her on-screen romance, but rather with one of the other characters on the show. After months of speculation surrounding their romance, Meghann Fahy (who plays Daphne) and her beau struck a deal with their first PDA in November 2023, after the two were spotted kissing at New York, E! News reported.
