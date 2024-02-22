Entertainment
Paul D'Amato dead at 76: Actor best known for appearing in The Deer Hunter and Slap Shot dies after battle with rare brain disease
Actor Paul D'Amato, who inspired the comic book character Wolverine and appeared in the wedding scene of The Deer Hunter, died Monday at age 76 after a four-year battle with a rare brain disease, his family announced. family.
He was best known for playing a jaded green Vietnam veteran alongside Robert De Niro in the 1978 Vietnam epic Deer Hunter, but also played a range of characters in the crime television series Law and Order.
His fiancee Marina Re said The Hollywood Reporter he was “the most wonderful, kindest man” who fought “so hard” against his illness.
He was the late actor who played Tim 'Dr. Hook' McCracken in Slap Shot, which also starred Paul Newman and was the inspiration for the X-Men comic book character Wolverine.
Cartoonist John Byrne said of the star: “He had just the look. His eyes were crazy. And that's what Wolverine needs.
In his later years, D'Amato worked as a boot fitter at a Vermont ski shop and is survived by his sister Andrea and his girlfriend Marina Re.
Born in Worcester and later raised in Spencer, Massachusetts, D'Amato began working as a stagehand around age 14, which inspired him to become an actor.
D'Amato was both an athlete and actor and appeared in theater productions and on the ice hockey team while attending Emerson College in Boston.
D'Amato said Worcester MagazineIt was in 2014 that his experience on the ice opened the door to his move to Slap Shot.
“I got a call from my agent: 'You play hockey, right? Are you still skating?’ I said I did,” he told the publication.
D'Amato said he auditioned at the local Sky Rink after learning that “Paul Newman was making a hockey movie.”
The actor described auditioning for the comedy, which also starred Strother Martin, Michael Ontkean and Jerry Houser.
“At the audition I pay attention, they are already on the ice but they don't know how to skate and my heart almost jumped out of my chest because I realized at that moment that I had a chance , that I was better than those guys,” he said.
The film's premise saw Paul Newman as Reggie, the player-coach of the Charlestown Chiefs, a Pennsylvania-based minor league hockey team that played violently to increase its popularity.
Before Slap Shot, D'Amato had appeared in two roles: in the Clint Eastwood film Magnum Force in 1973 and in an episode of the television series Code R in 1977.
D'Amato's character was a member of the opposing team during the film's championship.
He recalled his pleasure of working alongside Hollywood icon Newman, who died in 2008.
“I gotta tell you, first line I ever had in a movie – first job, first line – I look at my idol Butch Cassidy, I look at the guy who did Cool Hand Luke, I look at the guy who did The Sting and I have to look him in the eye and say, “Dunlop! You’re a piece of shit!” he said.
He continued: “I was a little nervous. Working with Newman was like working with a friend. He was great, he was approachable. It was that simple.
The actor was hailed by friends, fans and peers on social media upon news of his death: D'Amato's co-star in the 1977 ice hockey comedy-drama Slap Shot, Steve Carlson , also confirmed the news of his death in an article on X.
Carlson said: “RIP Paul D’Amato. “Sending our deepest condolences to the family and friends, actors. »
The actor was praised by his friends, fans and peers on social media upon the news of his death.
D'Amato continued his career with roles on Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.
He most recently appeared in a good side of the ABC comedy-drama The Unusuals in 2009.
D'Amato also appeared in a series of golf tournaments and benefit sports gatherings, including the Enfield tournament, which he participated in for about 10 years and raised money for scholarships.
