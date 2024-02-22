Entertainment
Porky's and The Wanderers actor Tony Ganios dies at 64
Tony Ganios, the actor best known for playing Meat in the 80s sex comedy series Porkysdied Sunday following surgery for a spinal infection at a New York hospital, according toPeople. He was 64 years old.
The news was confirmed on Twitter/X by Ganios' fiancée, Amanda Serrano-Ganios. The last words we said to each other were I love you, she wrote. Love is an understatement. You are my Everything. My heart, my soul and my best friend. In a separate postshe wrote: [I]It's just unreal for me right now. It was so fast. He didn't feel well and hid it from me for days. When he finally told me and was taken to the hospital, his spinal cord was badly infected. They operated on him, the next morning his heart stopped. I'm crushed.
Ganios primarily appeared in action films and raunchy teen comedies in the '80s and early '90s. Born in Brooklyn in 1959, he initially aspired to become a comic book artist or commercial artist before a problem in the admissions process to the Manhattan School of Visual Arts does not delay his acceptance. Shortly after, he got the opportunity to play gangster Perry LaGuardia in Philip Kaufman's 1979 coming-of-age film. The wanderersand I never looked back (via Cult faction). Ganios starred alongside Ken Wahl in this film and reunited with the actor for both sageguy (1987-1990) and The Taking of Beverly Hills (1991). Rest in peace buddy…..I love you, Wahl posted on X Monday.
After The wanderersGanios starred in three films in 1981 aloneCountry roads, the continental divideAnd Porkys. In the latter and most famous, a film about a group of high school students who try to get revenge on the owner of a strip club. Ganios played fan-favorite character Anthony Meat Tuperello. Although critically panned, the film became the sixth highest-grossing film of 1982 (via Variety) and spawned two sequels in 1983 and 1985, which also starred Ganios.
Ganios' other credits include Die Hard 2 (1990), a 1988 episode of The equalizer, Scarecrow and Mrs. King (1987), and Ring of the Musketeers (1992). His last acting role was in the 1993 film Sunrisebefore leaving the industry for other activities.
