'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray pleads guilty to assault in Oklahoma

“Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray was placed on probation Wednesday for strangling and hitting his girlfriend at an Oklahoma City hotel in 2021.

Ratray, 47, pleaded guilty by video to one felony count of domestic battery by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

As part of a plea deal, he was placed on probation for three years for the felony and one year for the misdemeanor.

The plea came a month after his jury trial in Oklahoma County District Court was canceled because he was hospitalized for heart problems in New York.

Ratray, now 49, is best known for “Home Alone,” a beloved 1990 Christmas movie about a boy named Kevin McCallister who was left home alone for days by mistake. Ratray was also in the 1992 sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Who is Devin Ratray?

He played Kevin's evil older brother, Buzz. His last film was “Kimi”, released in 2022 on HBO Max. He was in Oklahoma City for a convention.

In documents for his guilty plea, he admitted to choking his then-girlfriend on December 9, 2021. He admitted he hit her “after a short pause” when they argued. They were staying at the Hyatt Place in Bricktown, Oklahoma City.

The victim, Jessica Rogers, gave police a different account, saying he strangled her with one hand during the argument and kept the other over her mouth. She told police he stopped when she bit his hand and then hit her.

“While strangling the victim, the defendant stated the following: 'This is how you die,'” an Oklahoma City police detective reported in a sworn statement to the court.

Rogers lives in Canada and did not attend the sentencing Wednesday. A prosecutor read an emailed statement to the court after Ratray pleaded guilty.

“I am relieved that this chapter of my life is coming to an end, but the scars and trauma will never fully heal,” she wrote in the email. “No one should have to endure the fear and pain I felt from someone they once cared for.

“I want to make it clear that even one incident of domestic violence is one incident too many. No one should ever have to endure the physical and emotional abuse that I experienced. I hope that by speaking out and sharing my story , I will be able to encourage others to seek help and speak out against domestic violence.

“I want to send the message that abusers will face consequences for their actions and that victims deserve to be heard and believed.”

'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray pleads in Oklahoma City via video due to health concerns

District Judge Kathryn Savage allowed Ratray to enter a plea by video after learning his cardiologist recommended he not travel. Ratray lives in New York, according to his plea documents.

Ratray has had significant health problems for months, his defense attorney, Scott Adams, told the judge.

Probation is not unusual in a first-offense domestic violence case, especially when there are problems with the case. Adams had testified during the preliminary hearing that the former girlfriend did not tell the first officer about her chokehold.

The type of probation is called deferred sentencing. This means Ratray will not face a criminal conviction if he successfully completes the conditions of his probation.

These conditions include participation in a batterer intervention program and a drug and alcohol evaluation. He has already fulfilled one condition: anger management training.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He will have to pay hundreds of dollars in fees and other charges.

What was 'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray like in Oklahoma City?

Ratray was in Oklahoma City for the “Oklahoma Pop Christmas Con,” according to the court affidavit. He became angry with his girlfriend after she handed out free “autograph cards” to two women at a bar.

Ratray had consumed a bottle of wine and several glasses of alcohol at Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse, according to the affidavit. He then drank 10 drinks of alcohol at the Coyote Ugly Saloon.

At a preliminary hearing in 2022, Rogers said she thought she was going to die once she returned to their hotel room.

She said Ratray agreed to hold the event in Oklahoma City because he was being evicted from his apartment in New York and needed money. He charged $25 for signed photos.

“Devin… doesn't want to be known for something he did 30 years ago,” she testified, according to a transcript. “It was a point of contention for him his whole life.

“And that's something I experienced a lot when we were dating and that's why he never did these scams before because he didn't want to promote that he was on 'Home Alone.'

“He was bored of being there and being seen as 'Buzz' anyway,” she said.

Ratray was deported for a time in 2021, according to New York court records. He was evicted again last year from the same apartment. His landlord reported in August that he owed $20,790 in unpaid rent. In the case of eviction, he agreed to return his keys before October 31.