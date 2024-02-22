Rental in entertainment segment sees 179% year-on-year growth in 2023





Growing consumer demand for entertainment experiences in retail spaces has led to 179% year-on-year rental growth in the entertainment segment across seven Indian cities in 2023 and this momentum is also expected to continue in 2024 . Growing consumer demand for entertainment experiences in retail spaces has led to 179% year-on-year rental growth in the entertainment segment across seven Indian cities in 2023. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT) There would also be continued expansion of luxury brands across the country, moving beyond Tier I cities to tap the high potential markets of Tier II locations in 2024. This expansion will serve to build brand awareness, strengthen customer engagement and facilitate onboarding. individual entertainment experiences, according to a report from CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, a real estate consultancy company. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. There has been a 179 percent annual increase in rental of retail space in the entertainment segment across 7 Indian cities in 2023, to 0.66 million sq ft, up from 0.24 million sq ft squares the previous year, said property consultant CBRE. The seven cities included Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune. Read also: New supply of retail space expected to increase 45% by 2028: report The entertainment segment includes various facilities, including cinema halls, video game rooms and children's play areas. The increased footfall in shopping centers has translated into an increase in the number of visitors to other entertainment areas like arcades, clubs, etc. This trend has contributed to a significant increase in the overall absorption rate within the entertainment industry. The entertainment segment grew with a 9% share of overall commercial rentals in 2023, up from 5% in 2022, according to the CBRE report. In 2023, urban cities have completely returned to normal after the removal of COVID-19 protocols. Read also: Urban consumption drives the growth of shopping centers; office segment faces pressure from global headwinds The entertainment segment leasing in Bengaluru in 2023 stood at 0.33 million. square footage, with notable brands like PVR, Bounce Inc, Sky Jumper and Fun City securing space in retail spaces. In 2022, the rent in Bangalore stood at 0.17 million. square feet, with notable brands like Tridom, PVR, Kids Jungle and Hallucinate securing retail space in the city, the report said. Chennai recorded a rental of 0.11 million. square feet, with brands including Timezone, PVR, Play N Learn, NASSAA, LED, Hamleys Play and Airborne acquiring retail space. The city recorded a rent of 0.004 mn. square feet in 2022, with LED as a notable brand foray into the city, according to the report. Read also: Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur buys two apartments in Mumbai from Kangana Ranauts family Delhi-NCR recorded leasing of 0.07 million. square footage, with PVR and Timezone among the brands securing retail space. Delhi-NCR recorded leasing of 0.06 million. square footage, with Time Zone and INOX among the top rental brands in 2022, it says. Additionally, Mumbai recorded a rental of 0.06 million. square feet, with INOX and Cinepolis as notable brands. Pune witnessed rental of 0.05 million. square feet, with Timezone, Puno Advance and Fun City securing retail space, he said. Ahmedabad recorded a rental of 0.03 million. square footage, with brands like Timezone, Fun City and Adjustment – ​​Entertainment securing retail space. Rents in Hyderabad stand at 0.01 million. square feet, with Funtura being one of the notable brands, the report said. Fueled by growing demand and changing consumer preferences, the Indian entertainment industry is witnessing a surge in rental activities, providing developers and stakeholders with a lucrative opportunity to shape the future of entertainment. Strategic partnerships with leading entertainment brands will further elevate these spaces, driving increased footfall and brand loyalty, said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and Managing Director – India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

