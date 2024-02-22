Captain Jack's Bar and Restaurant in Sodus Point NY has new owners





An iconic waterfront restaurant and bar overlooking Sodus Bay has new owners. Sodus Point couple Jennifer and Dewayne Evans purchased Captain Jack's Goodtime Tavern of Tom and Brenda Frank, owners of the place since 2006 and wishing to retire. The sale was finalized on February 12; terms were not disclosed. The Evanses also own Sodus Bay Outfitters, a seasonal grocery and gift shop located at 8487 Greig St. in Sodus Point. They plan to incorporate it into Captain Jack's 17,000-square-foot space at 8505 Greig and operate it year-round. A new Captain Jacks menu, put together by the Franks, is coming this spring. And while it will keep popular dishes (including its popular chicken wings), it will offer new ones in the vegetarian, seafood and gluten-free categories. Opening hours remain unchanged from 11:30 a.m. to midnight daily and existing staff have been retained. “We have loved Captain Jacks for many years as patrons and have seen first-hand that it is the heart of Sodus Point,” said Jennifer Evans, who served as a trustee on the Sodus Point Village Board of Trustees. 2019 to 2023. A special 2,000 square foot event space overlooking Sodus Bay and Lake Ontario has been painted in nautical colors and will continue to be renovated. The work will not interfere with planned events, which the couple hopes to increase while maintaining the warm atmosphere of the establishment. The first event they hosted was on February 17, a Valentine's Day-themed dinner with live music. Upcoming events include a chili cook-off on March 24 and a total solar eclipse party April 6-8. On August 10 and 11, Dolphin Days will celebrate the legendary music club The Dolphin, which operated on the Captain Jack imprint until the early 1980s and hosted artists such as Joe Cocker, Edgar Winter, Meat Loaf , Duke Jupiter and Tommy Tutone (867-5309/Jenny). In keeping with that tradition, Captain Jack's will host more than 175 live bands a year, Jennifer Evans said. The property dates back over a century. In the 1920s, it opened as Joes Place, which served hot dogs, fish and steaks and relied on 55-gallon drums to support the foundations of waterfront buildings. Joes Place was destroyed in a fire in 1946 and the building that replaced it housed The Dolphin from 1949 to 1983. After that it became Captain Kelleys, a restaurant and motel. In 1986, with the addition of bridges and docks, it was renamed The Sodus Point Fish & Crab House, and in 1993 it became Jacks Driftwood Lounge. In 2006, the Franks bought it and turned it into Captain Jacks, which they sold 18 years later to the Evanses. They credit the Franks with making this place a destination. Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter@MarciaGreenwood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.democratandchronicle.com/story/news/2024/02/21/captain-jacks-bar-restaurant-sodus-point-ny-has-new-owners/72682546007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos