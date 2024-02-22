



Vanity Fair Magazine launched its 30th edition Hollywood issue, spotlighting 11 dynamic and exceptional stars who are making the most of their moment this year. As the entertainment industry recovers from its most significant hiatus, these actors are at the forefront, exemplifying the diversity and dynamism that define contemporary Hollywood. The 2024 Hollywood Portfolio highlights exceptional programming, including Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Natalie Portman (May December), Pierre Pascal (The last of us), Colman Domingo (Rustin, The color purple), Jodie Comer (Bikers), Lily Gladstone (Flower Moon Killers), Greta Lee (Past lives), Charles Melton (May December), Davine Joy Randolph (Leftovers), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), And Barry Keoghan (Salt burn). Captured by a fashion photographer Gordon von Steiner and styled by George Cortina, the portfolio brings the essence of each actor to life through fascinating behind-the-scenes portraits. Exclusive Q&A sessions with the cover stars and a captivating cover video that pays homage to Barry Keoghan's climactic scene in “” add depth to the visual feast.Salt burn.” Radhika Jonesthe editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, contextualizes the problem in his editor's letter, highlighting the Hollywood problem as a tradition that encapsulates the climax of the movie season while offering a glimpse of future potentials. It is a celebration of film, television, performance and the transformative power of storytelling to shape culture. Jones discusses the significant achievements in film and television since the last Oscars, hailing the breadth and potential of contemporary cinema across the world. The fusion of film and television has resulted in unprecedented creative results, enriching the entertainment landscape. The chosen cover stars represent a dynamic mix of beloved industry figures. These are actors who also contribute as directors, producers and writers, embracing and shaping the evolving dynamics of their careers. As David Canfield notes in his cover story, these individuals don't just live for a moment; they actively seize it, modify their trajectories and open new paths in a constantly evolving Hollywood. Photograph by Gordon von Steiner for Vanity Fair Magazine, to learn more about vanityfair.com

