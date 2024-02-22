Entertainment
Restaurants that will help you avoid eating meat during Lent
Growing up Catholic meant two things at the end of winter: giving up something for Lent and eating fried fish on Fridays.
Lent began on February 14 with Ash Wednesday and lasts 40 days. It includes prayer, fasting and almsgiving and ends at sunset on Maundy Thursday (March 28). It is a time for Christians to prepare for the resurrection of Jesus at Easter. It is a tradition for Christians and those observing Lent not to eat meat on Fridays.
Looking for somewhere in MetroWest or Greater Milford to get your fix of fried, baked, or grilled fish? Or are you just looking to try something new? Here are some restaurants in the area that serve fish and other seafood:
Various locations. visit cousinsmainelobster.com for more information
Maine Lobster Cousinsa local chain founded in 2011, is a food truck that frequently travels throughout MetroWest and other Boston suburbs, including Concord, Sharon, and Waltham.
The company, which was featured on Shark Tank in 2016, offers lobster rolls, shrimp tacos, bisques and even take-out lobster roll kits so families can make lobster rolls at home .
Locations vary, with the week's schedule posted on the Cousins Maine Lobster website. The trucks are usually open from lunchtime until 6:00 p.m., although some close as late as 7:30 p.m.
911 Edgell Road, Framingham
Although its flagship Ashland location is closed for the season, the new Nobscot location of this MetroWest favorite offers seafood sandwiches and clam and scallop rolls. Murphy's Eats & Treats also offers seafood dinners, including the Fisherman's Platter, featuring hand-breaded clams, dried sea scallops and fresh haddock served on a bed of onion rings and house fries.
Friday hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Earlier:Murphy's Eats & Treats in Ashland to open second location in Framingham
149 Turnpike Road (Route 9), Westborough
A nearly 80-year-old Westborough classic, Harry's Restaurant offers a full menu of Lenten specialties, including starters, mains and drinks. The Lenten menu, which lasts until March 31, includes fish and shellfish dishes such as shrimp, seafood sandwiches and main courses such as lobster mac and cheese and lobster Alfredo.
Friday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
45 Depot Street, Milford
With locally sourced seafood from West Boylston Seafood, Depot Street Tavern offers grilled swordfish, fish and chips and salads. Customers can also add salmon or shrimp. Don't want fish? Depot Street Tavern also offers vegetarian options, like eggplant ciabatta and wild mushroom stroganoff.
Friday hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
5 High Street, Hudson
Firehouse Catering & More bills itself as having a taste of the old world with a touch of the new world. This family-friendly Hudson restaurant offers chicharros, fried fish and chips, fish sandwiches, and fried whole clam dinners.
Firehouse Catering & More is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. He recommends pre-ordering by calling (978) 568-1867.
55 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Wayland
A high-end option, Coach Grill offers several seafood plates. From oysters on the half shell to shrimp cocktail for starters, the Wayland restaurant also offers the new bluefin tuna, crab-crusted haddock and grilled salmon.
On Fridays, the restaurant offers a Fra Diavolo seafood pasta special with shrimp, scallops and mussels in a spicy tomato sauce.
Friday hours are 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Back from the cold:Twelve restaurants for dining by the fire
11, chemin Uxbridge (route 16), Mendon
The Quirk family has operated this Route 16 favorite for over 65 years and offers exactly what it says on the tin: steak and seafood. For those observing Lent, New England Steak and Seafood offers dinners fish and seafood dishes, as well as local oysters, steamers, squid and shrimp for appetizers.
Friday hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
