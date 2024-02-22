Today in Entertainment History: Daft Punk has broken up | Ap





On February 22, 1934, the comedy It Happened One Night, starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert, premiered in New York. In 1964, the Beatles arrived in London after their first visit to the United States. In 1976, Florence Ballard, an original member of the Supremes, died in Detroit of coronary thrombosis at the age of 32. Ballard and her children were living on welfare at the time of her death. In 1978, The Police starred in a television commercial for Wrigleys chewing gum. The advert was made a few months before the band's single Roxanne was released in the UK. In 1989, Jethro Tull won the first metal Grammy. DJ Jazzy Jeff and Fresh Prince won rap's first Grammy. In 1990, a Los Angeles jury rejected a claim that Stevie Wonders' hit I Just Called To Say I Love You was stolen from another songwriter. In 1993, CBS announced that the network had purchased the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York for David Letterman's new television show. At that time, it was rumored that Letterman would move his program to Los Angeles. In 1997, Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal announced they were ending their 15-year relationship. In 2001, Steely Dan won his first Grammys, including Album of the Year for Two Against Nature. They beat Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP, which sparked controversy over its lyrics. In 2004, Puddle of Mudd singer Wes Scantlin was arrested in Toledo, Ohio, for allegedly throwing a bottle at an audience and spitting on it while drunk in public. In 2005, Blink-182 announced their hiatus. It turned out to be their breakup. They have since reunited. In 2007, Britney Spears checked herself into rehab for the third time in a week. In 2015, Birdman won the Academy Award for Best Picture. In 2021, Daft Punk announced their separation after 28 years. Today's birthdays: Actor Paul Dooley is 96 years old. Actor John Ashton is 76 years old. Actress Julie Walters (Harry Potter films, Mamma Mia!) is 74 years old. Actress Ellen Greene (TV's Pushing Daisies, Little Shop of Horrors films) is 73 years old. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 65 years old. Actress Rachel Dratch (30 Rock, Saturday Night Live) is 58 years old. Actor Paul Lieberstein (The Office) is 57 years old. Actor Jeri Ryan (Boston Public, Star Trek: Voyager) is 56 years old. TV co-host Clinton Kelly (The Chew, What Not to Wear) is 55 years old. Actor Thomas Jane (The Sweetest Thing) is 55 years old. Actress and singer Lea Solanga (LAY-uh suh-LAHN-guh) is 53 years old. Actor Jose Solano (Baywatch) is 53 years old. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and Alter Bridge is 51 years old. Singer James Blunt is 50 years old. Actor Drew Barrymore is 49 years old. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White Ts is 45 years old. Guitarist Joe Hottinger (HOT-in-jer) of Halestorm is 42 years old. Actor Zach Roerig (ROHR-ihg) (The Vampire Diaries) is 39 years old. Actor Daniel E. Smith (John Q.) is 34 years old.

