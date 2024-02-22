Entertainment
Christian Bale goes bald! Oscar winner undergoes dramatic transformation to play Frankenstein in new Maggie Gyllenhaal film
Christian Bale is an actor known for undertaking extensive body transformations for a role, but for his latest role he only lost his hair.
The 50-year-old actor was spotted in Los Angeles, sporting a freshly shaved head as he headed to a cafe in Brentwood.
Filming on his new project Frankenstein is believed to begin soon, just weeks after the launch of 12 new foster homes in California.
Bale stepped out in a black hoodie and black Ray-Ban sunglasses for Wednesday's outing.
He also opted for blue-gray pants and completed his look with black sneakers with white soles.
Bale was first attached to the project in August, with director Maggie Gyllenhaal – making her second feature film after her critically acclaimed debut, The Lost Daughter – assembling quite an impressive cast around him.
The actor will play Frankenstein alongside Jessie Buckley, Annette Bening, Penelope Cruz and Gyllenhaal's husband Peter Sarsgaard.
Production is expected to begin soon, with Bale mentioning going bald for the role during his California Foster Homes groundbreaking ceremony.
'I have to shave my head next week [for a movie]. I asked them to let me wait, but everyone was like, 'What's wrong with Bale? What's up with him?'” Bale said.
“I said, 'Let me do the first shovelful of dirt and then I'm off to join you,'” Bale said, adding that he was starting preparations soon.
“I will be working with the wonderful Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessie Buckley and many talented actors in the cast,” he said.
“I must be busy getting on the rack and breaking bones and eating a lot of fertilizer or something to try to grow,” Bale joked.
The actor is no stranger to rigorous preparations, having lost more than 60 pounds to play an emaciated Trevor Reznik in 2004's The Machinist.
He also had to gain all that weight back to star in 2005's Batman Begins, and he also lost another 30 pounds to play Dicky Eklund in 2010's The Fighter.
Bale recently lent his voice to the English version of the beloved Japanese animated film The Boy and the Heron.
He is also set to star in The Church of Living Dangerously, based on the true story of John Lee Bishop, a megachurch pastor who ended up selling drugs for a Mexican cartel.
He was eventually arrested at the border in 2017 and convicted, sentenced to five years in prison in 2018, although he only served three and was released in 2021.
