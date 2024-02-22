Rhode Island Actor Kali Reis Stars in Final Season of HBO's True Detective

True Detective: Night Country is the fourth season of the HBO detective series. The action takes place in a remote Alaskan mining town above the Arctic Circle during the darkest days of the year, when the sun never rises and things get a little weird for the residents of the fictional town of Ennis. The show stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. This is the third acting role for Reis, a former world champion boxer who was born in Providence and grew up in East Providence. Reis spoke with Morning Edition host Luis Hernandez for this week's episode of Artscape.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Luis Hernandez: It's a fun show. I really appreciate that. This show uses the elements you're used to seeing in a murder mystery, but it mixes in the supernatural. A little X File-y sometimes. You know. But when I look at it, and that's what I like, I'm not sure, did I just see something real? Or is it imagined? Is this a dream? Is it supernatural? However, one of the things I love about her is that she seems really comfortable with all the ambiguity of everything that's going on. And I wonder what your relationship is to your character? What is your relationship to the way she handles things?

Kali Reis: Oh man, Navarro is such an amazing character. She's so complex, hard to read, but very vulnerable and pretty easy to see where she lands, is she seeing what's right in front of her or is she hearing something else over the top? So I identify with my character, right, in many ways. First, she is of Iupiaq and Dominican descent, part of the community but not fully immersed in the community and not fully. Coming from Cape Verdean and Wampanoag heritage, you kind of feel like you're not enough for one or the other or you're not fully for either. So you kind of have to evolve in these two different cultures and see where you fit in. She's also part of law enforcement, which has different perspectives than the community she actually polices. She has a thirst for justice and truth, especially when it comes to women in the community, especially raising awareness about the various issues I have chosen. There's a lot, there's a lot of similarities between the two, I don't just believe in just the rational, just in what's right in front of me. You know, I believe we welcome the dead to walk among us. When we move on, we move on to the other realm, you know, sometimes the veil, as they say, is quite thin. And there are a lot of things that can't be explained, that are out of our control, and that I think have a lot to do with it.

Kali Reis (left) and Jodie Foster (right) star in True Detective: Night Country as two police officers working to solve a mysterious disappearance.

Hernández: I'm wondering what your experience is as a boxer and what you get out of it as an actor, because they are two very different things. You're training for an event, you're training, you're training, you're training, you're training, you're training. Then you have the event. In other words: you rehearse, rehearse, but you could do a thousand takes to get it right. How do you compare the two?

Réis: Well, with boxing, you can train, train, train, and then the bell rings. And then the whole game plan has to go out the window because I don't know, you hurt your hand. The opponent fights differently than you thought. You always have to have a tool. So with training, you have a game plan, but you have to sharpen all your tools and you have to be very present and able to make the right decision in a moment. As an actor, I've noticed that you can rehearse, rehearse, rehearse, but if you have someone who brings something very original, outside the box to a scene, it's like you have to think about your guards, you had to react. You have to be very, very present. There were many identical parallels as well as endurance. For example, I go to the gym thinking I'm going to do 10, 12 rounds of sparring, but 20 rounds later, because my coach wants me to do more, I'm like, okay, let's do it. It's the same thing. It's like take after take, I know I can do better. I know I can do better. I know I can do better. I can do something different. I have no ceiling. And it's something that comes naturally from years and years and years of boxing that I've put into practice. Nobody told me to do this. It's just something I understood.

Hernández: You're involved in what's called MMIW, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Movement. And I just want to know, how are you involved in this? And tell us a little more about it.

Réis: So MMIW is a movement that started, I believe, in Canada and then started to spread to America to highlight and raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women. I first learned about MMIW as a movement when I heard about the Highway of Tears. I'm like, well, I know women, stories, just our people who are targeted, but there was nothing tangible to put on it. We just know, you know what I mean? So I just started using my boxing platform just to get awareness out there. The more awareness there is, the more people who know about it, the more we will make a big deal of it, because it is a huge crisis, people will start to ask questions. So I took it upon myself to use the voice I have to be a voice for the voiceless.

Aka Nivina (left) and Kali Reis (right) in True Detective: Night Country Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Hernández: For fans of the show, what's really cool about this season is that it's so much from the female perspective, the two stars of the show, you and Jodie Foster. It also includes many indigenous actors and characters. And I just wanted to ask you a few questions about that, if you could talk about that and how that played out in the story, as well as for you in real life.

Réis: I feel like because there are two female leaders, two female officers, we're able to relate to the characters, I mean the crimes, the victims, a little differently. You know what I mean? it's just, it's not, and these are Jodie's words, it's not, it could be my sister, my mother, my aunt. It's like this could be one of us, you know, as a law enforcement officer who is a woman. And having Issa Lpez as director, writer, showrunner, I just think it was just a different perspective. It’s reversed and it’s reality.

Hernández: I also wanted to ask you about the other side of this, again, because we're looking at the history of indigenous peoples. I just heard a story recently about how Hollywood tends to look at different groups and sometimes stereotypes set in, because someone doesn't know any better. And so watching this series, I think it seems more real. This doesn't sound like stereotypes. It feels more authentic, although I'll be the first to admit I don't know. For you, do you think that the portrait was more authentic, that they understood well?

Reis: Until recently, a lot of these stories have been told, not by us, but for the assumption of what, how they know it's us, the story. It's the assumption that this is what happened and this is our interpretation, let's romanticize it. Here is. Everything is very good. Now with that, it was really interesting that Issa and the team took it upon themselves. And there were also two, two executive producers from Alaska, Alaska Natives, and they had a whole council of elders. It was well done. And asking the two executive producers, Princess Johnson and Cathy Tagnak, who are my sisters now, to go through everything with a fine-tooth comb with their elders and say: It's true. It's wrong. That's not how we would say it. This is what would happen. It's relative. And they are also part of the territory. Their stories are closely intertwined with this whole story. So I'm really happy that everyone in the community is proud to finally see themselves in something and not just in a one-dimensional way.

Hernández: This has been fun to watch, so good luck to you. Kali, thank you very much. I really appreciate that.

Réis: Thank you very much, it’s a pleasure. I'm glad I got to do something local, man. I miss home.

Hernández: Kali Reis plays Evangeline Navarro in the final season of HBO's True Detective: Night Country. All six episodes are currently streaming on MAX.

