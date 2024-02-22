Entertainment
All the Actors Who Played Uncle Ben in the Spider-Man Movies and TV Shows
Summary
- Uncle Ben has been a crucial character in Spider-Man's history, appearing in various forms in films, TV shows, and animation.
- Several actors brought Uncle Ben to life, from voice actors like Frank Welker to live-action stars like Cliff Robertson and Martin Sheen.
- The character of Uncle Ben often appears in flashbacks or dream sequences, serving as a guide for Peter Parker in his life as a hero.
The character of Uncle Ben has always played an important role in Spider ManThe story of, and throughout its film and television history, many actors have slipped into the role. Spider-Man has long been considered one of the most iconic Marvel heroes in the world, and his story is almost as famous as the character himself. Almost all the Spider Man a movie, TV show, comic book, and video game feature the character Uncle Ben in one way or another. His death is considered a pivotal moment in Peter Parker's history and one of the main contributing factors to his continued crime-fighting.
Just as many actors have played Spider-Man, many actors have also played Uncle Ben. Although Uncle Ben is not always directly featured in all Spider-Man films and TV shows, he is usually referenced in some way and often appears in dream sequences or flashbacks, even though his death happened off-screen. As a result, the character of Ben Parker has seen many actors take on the role, from relatively minor voice acting to a blockbuster appearance. With that in mind, here are all the actors who have played Uncle Ben, whether in live-action or animation.
9 Frank Welker voiced Uncle Ben in the 80s
Spider-Man and His Incredible Friends (1981-1983)
As Frank Welker is one of the most prolific voice actors in the industry, it's perhaps no surprise that he lent his voice to the character of Uncle Ben. From 1981 to 1983, Spider-Man and His Incredible Friends aired, with Welker voicing Uncle Ben in the animated series. Considering this came relatively early in the timeline of Spider-Man films and television shows, Welker earned himself another major credit as the first actor to voice the character of Spider-Man's adoptive father figure.
8 Brian Keith voiced Uncle Ben in the 90s
Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994-1998)
Spider-Man: The Animated Series
- Cast
- Christopher Daniel Barnes, Jennifer Hale, Saratoga Ballantine, Edward Asner, Rodney Saulsberry, Linda Gary, Julie Bennett, Joseph Campanella, Gary Imhoff, Neil Ross
- Release date
- November 19, 1994
- Seasons
- 5
Spider-Man: The Animated Series lasted five seasons over four years, and Uncle Ben appeared several times, voiced by Brian Keith. In the series, Uncle Ben was only seen in flashbacks and visions as an advisory spirit and as part of an alternate universe storyline involving Spider-Carnage and a reality bomb. Brian Keith was perhaps best known for his role in the 1961 film The parental trap and in the police drama Hardcastle and McCormick.
7 Cliff Robertson was the original live-action Uncle Ben
Spider-Man (2002)
As an actor who first played live-action Uncle Ben in Sam Raimi's Spider Man trilogy, Cliff Robertson is often considered the quintessential Uncle Ben. Robertson's Ben Parker includes all the classic elements of the character: he is Peter Parker's father figure and guardian, and he dies after being killed by a thief that Peter could have stopped. His death is the driving force behind Spider-Man's hero story throughout the trilogy, with Robertson appearing in all three films via flashbacks. It was also featured via archival footage in Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse.
6 Ed Asner voiced an older Uncle Ben
The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008-2009)
Uncle Ben was also briefly featured in The spectacular Spider-Man, where he was voiced by Ed Asner. This version of Uncle Ben was killed by a burglar while defending Aunt May during a home invasion and appeared via a memory unlocked by the Venom symbiote. Ed Asner's vision of Uncle Ben is what helps Peter fight the symbiote's influence.making Ed Asner's short role a particularly important one in the hero's larger arc despite only making one appearance.
5 Greg Grunberg voiced the ultimate Uncle Ben
Ultimate Spider-Man (2012-2017)
Ultimate Spider-Man, based on the comic book series of the same name, is a retelling of Spider-Man's origins. As such, the first episodes of the series recount the events of Uncle Ben's death, with the character voiced by Greg Grunberg. He also appears later in another episode as an illusion conjured by Nightmare. Grunberg is also known for his role in Hero as Matt Parkman, as Eric Weiss in A.k.aTemmin “Snap” Wesley in the Star Wars sequel films, and Phil in A star is born in 2017. Grunberg is a friend and regular collaborator of JJ Abrams.
4 Martin Sheen played Uncle Ben in the live-action reboot
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
In 2012, Spider-Man was rebooted in live-action, with Andrew Garfield replacing Tobey Maguire in the lead role. This new Peter Parker has a new Uncle Ben, this time played by Martin Sheen rather than Cliff Robertson. Martin Sheen's role alongside Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man is far from being his most emblematic, despite the importance of the character in the story. Sheen is best known for his starring roles in Apocalypse now and as fictional President Jed Bartlett on The west wing.
3 Clancy Brown briefly voiced Uncle Ben from the Wild West
Ultimate Spider-Man season 4, episode 17, “Return to the Spider-Verse, Part 2” (2016)
During Ultimate Spider-Man's run, another actor also voiced Uncle Ben. When Peter Parker is transported to a Wild West dimension, he meets an alternate cowboy version of Uncle Ben voiced by Clancy Brown. This alternate reality version of his uncle had been brainwashed by Doc Ock Holliday and forced to act as the villain's enforcer. Clancy Brown's list of credits in live-action and voice roles is long, and while he is known for a number of different films and television shows, he also briefly lent his voice to Ultimate Spider-Ben Parker, the man.
2 Patton Oswalt voiced Uncle Ben in animated flashbacks
Spider-Man (2017)
2017 saw the release of another animated retelling of Peter Parker's story, simply titled Spider Man. This version of the hero also features an Uncle Ben, voiced by Patton Oswalt. Spider Man's Uncle Ben Parker is primarily featured in flashbacks, giving advice to his young nephew, which proves valuable in his later life as a hero. Patton Oswalt is no stranger to Marvel productions, having also starred in Blade Trinity and as the voice of the eponymous villain in MODOKamong his other work as a comedian and actor.
1 Adam Scott played a young Ben Parker
Madame Web (2024)
Madame Web
- Director
- SJ Clarkson
- Release date
- February 14, 2024
Despite the events of the film occurring long before Spider Manhis own career as a hero, The cast of Madame Web also features its own iteration of Uncle Ben. This Ben Parker is played by Adam Scott and is a younger version of the character during her days working as a paramedic in New York partnered with Dakota Johnson's Cassie Webb. Adam Scott's Ben Parker is only technically “Uncle” Ben in the final moments of the film, when his nephew Peter is born to his sister Mary. By introducing a younger Uncle Ben, Madame Web was able to keeping his version of the character fresh.
