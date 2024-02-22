Bhushan Kumar breaks silence on Divya Khosla divorce rumors | Bollywood





Divya Khosla (now Divya Khossla) and Bhushan Kumar's divorce rumors have been doing the rounds ever since she removed 'Kumar' from her Instagram name and unfollowed her company T-Series. Now in a interview According to Zoom, a T-Series spokesperson clarified that the couple, who have been married for approximately 19 years, are not heading toward divorce. Read also : Bhushan Kumar's wife attacks ungrateful Sonu Nigam Bhushan Kumar and Divya got married in 2005. Why Divya dropped her married last name Bhushan Kumar's team has dismissed divorce rumors and said there is “no truth” in the rumors. The spokesperson said the name change on Instagram was due to astrological reasons, adding that Divya also added an extra 's' to her maiden name, Khosla. A T-Series spokesperson said: “Divya Khossla’s choice to drop her married last name, motivated by her astrological beliefs, is a personal decision and should be respected. The addition of an “s” to her maiden name, symbolizing her astrological belief, is for the same thought. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla's relationship Son of Gulshan Kumar and Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar is said to have met Divya for the first time around 2004 on the sets of her debut film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film starred Akshay Kumar. Divya and Bhushan got married in 2005 in Jammu. In 2011, Divya and Bhushan became parents to their son Ruhaan. The actor often shares photos with his son and husband on social media. Divya Khosla's career Divya was last seen in Yaariyan 2 alongside Meezan Jafri and Pearl V Puri. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film was released on 20 October 2023. It was a standalone sequel to Divya's 2014 debut film Yaariyan and a remake of the Malayalam film by 2014 Bangalore Days originally. written and directed by Anjali Menon. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

