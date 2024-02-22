“I'm told I'm too honest for Bollywood”: Janhvi Kapoor

This has to be Janhvi Kapoor's year. The actor, who debuted with Dharma Productions Dhadak in 2018, three films will be released in 2024. This is unusual, especially for Kapoor, as all of her films have seen her play the lead role or protagonist, and not just a love interest.

As an artist, I have always been a supporter of Indian cinema. We have diverse cultures and a diverse audience. Nothing is as good as seeing people fill theaters. No amount of criticism or critical praise can match that.

And yet, when we find ourselves at her home in Bandra, the 26-year-old actor says she is not having the most pleasant day. I just received the dialogues from Cattle Last night, and all I want to do is sit in my room and learn my lines, she said sullenly.

Telugu film Cattle is undoubtedly the biggest film she has signed on for. This is a major production action film directed by Koratala Siva and she stars alongside NT fame Rama Rao Jr. One might think it is ironic that the Telugu lines make her nervous, since she is the daughter of India's first female superstar Sridevi, who also fronted in Hindi. like any southern language film. I never learned Telugu and that is something I am ashamed of, she says. I can understand it phonetically, but I can't speak it. Yes, it's one of my biggest regrets. Today, she feels the film brings her closer to her South Indian roots. This part of me had been dormant for a while. But the Cattle the team is very patient and helpful. They work with such stalwarts and I am very grateful that they are just a phone call away to help me with my lines, she smiles. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Prashant Raj.

The other two films released this year are Mr and Mrs Mahi, in which she is again projected in front of her Rohi hero Rajkummar Rao, and a political thriller titled Oulajh. Sharan Sharma, director of Mr and Mrs Mahi, discussed the film with me while we were filming Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which he had also directed, says Kapoor. So I feel like this has been a long time coming. He had this idea of ​​a romantic film sprinkled with cricket. I fell in love with it. Her casting had its own journey, but I feel like I almost wanted it back into my life, she smiles. Kapoor adds that the film was grueling; she lost nine kilos and dislocated both shoulders while working out. The process was long and arduous, but I am very proud of it, she says. The film comes out in April. Oulajhshe says, also borrows heavily from Kapoor's life experiences and personality.



She has also recently signed for four new films, slated for release in 2024 or early 2025. She starred alongside two megastars from the South: Ram Charan for RC16and Suriya for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehras Karna, a two-part mythological drama in which she plays Draupadi. She has also reportedly been roped in for Shashank Khaitans under Dharma Productions, alongside Varun Dhawan. There are rumors of another major film being signed for Dharma.

My father (Hindi film producer Boney Kapoor) went and made an announcement, and I don't know what he said. It's too early to talk about the other films. My dad definitely didn’t talk to me or my producers,” she laughs. I would have liked to belong to a world where we just shoot films, without having to announce them, clarify them or deny them.

What Kapoor will discuss is his enthusiasm for the many collaborations between Bollywood and southern films. She works in threes. As an artist, I have always been a supporter of Indian cinema. We have diverse cultures and a diverse audience. Regional cinema is also Indian cinema and we have seen them doing the kind of business that mainstream cinema does. It shows where we are culturally, as a society: we seek truth, we seek new ideas and honesty in our art. The pan-India format allows us to do all this. Look Kantara, she says of Rishab Shetty's 2022 Kannada film, which was made on a meager budget and went on to gross nearly Rs400 crore worldwide. I don't think it's a phase. I think we are stronger together. Cinema brings us together. It's amazing that we could, hypothetically, have a film with Allu Arjun in the role, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directing, and have Sai Pallavi or Roshan Mathew, or incredible Bengali actors. The possibilities are limitless.

Interstate films that draw inspiration from each other are also a big plus. The Southern industry has been cultivating its audience for a very long time. Telugu and Tamil films dubbed in Hindi have achieved excellent ratings, she says.

Kapoor starred in six films in five yearsDhadak (2018), Gunjan Saxena and a short circuit Ghost stories (2020), Rohi (2021), Good luck Jerry And Mili (2022), and Bawaal (2023). None of them did well at the box office except for their debut. But almost everyone saw her receive rave reviews for her performance. She was even nominated for two Filmfare Awards for Best Actress (Gunjan Saxena, Mili).

Is the hit film escaping him? I think a box office success would have made a difference for me and my producers in getting bigger budgets for their films. But I'm lucky they signed me for my talent. That said, nothing is as good as filling theaters. No amount of criticism or critical praise can match that, she says.

There's always a lot of talk about the children of actors or people in the industry, but Kapoor took his career very seriously and moved to California to the Lee Strasberg Film Institute to hone his craft. Can I be honest? I didn't learn anything there, she said. I'm often told that I'm too honest for Bollywood and it burned me. But at least I sleep well at night. The joy of moving to California was the anonymity it afforded me. I wasn't someone's daughter for once, and it was so refreshing. But the school format was so ingrained in Hollywood and close to its casting agents. I actually realized that I'm not a method actor. Second, I would have liked to spend more time with my people and in my language. I tell stories of India and I need to connect with Indians. Sitting in LA and going to Malibu on the weekends made me feel more detached.

Kapoor's public image is far removed from the characters she plays. She presents herself as a glamor girl, working out at the gym, practicing kathak, painting or doing awesome comedy reels. What is his relationship to his image? I enjoy social media, but there's nothing I enjoy more than being on a film set, she says. I haven't had one in a month now and it's driving me crazy. Receiving my dialogues yesterday was like having a life jacket thrown to you. I don't want anything to dilute my art.

There are also rumors of a budding romance with Shikhar Pahariya; she almost admitted to having it on her speed dial on Karan Johars' talk show. I even have my manager on my speed dial, that's all she's willing to admit.

She will, however, admit that she loves her younger sister Khushi Kapoor's debut, The Archies (2023). I thought she had a very likeable, sweet, honest energy on screen. She is an interior actress and not demonstrative. I told her that she would be given a lot of instructions if she didn't fit a conventional mould, says Kapoor.

She would know, she has been making and breaking molds for several years now.