Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan had a successful outing with Varun Dhawan in not one but two films in the Dulhania franchise Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania And Badrinath's wife. NOW, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Shashank and Varun are all set to create a hat-trick.

The filmmaker-actor duo has joined hands for a film which will be a love story, as yet untitled. We don't know yet if it's the 3rd.rd film in the Dulhania franchise. As far as we know, there will be a big announcement of the film and its title tomorrow. The makers might also reveal the protagonist of the film.

The last time Shashank Khaitan donned the director's hat was for the film Govinda my namereleased directly to OTT in 2022. It starred Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in key roles.

Varuns next release is most awaited Baby Jeanwhich was previously provisionally titled 18 VD. The film is produced by the Jawan The film is directed by Atlee Kumar and directed by Kalees. Baby Jean will be the first time Varun will be seen in an action masala film. The film is scheduled to release on May 31.

