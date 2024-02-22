Kremlin says Biden calling Putin a 'crazy SOB' is bad 'Hollywood cowboy' act





Top line The Kremlin on Thursday condemned President Joe Biden for calling Vladimir Putin a crazy SOB, after Biden criticized the Russian president and called him one of the main threats to humanity after climate change. President Joe Biden described his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as a “crazy SOB” and an existentialist. … [+] threat to humanity. Getty Images Highlights At a fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday night, Biden said: “We have a crazy SOB like this guy Putin and others and we still have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is the climate “. according to Reuters. These spontaneous remarks drew strong condemnation from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who told Reuters that the use of such language by a head of state will not affect Putin but degrades those who use such vocabulary. Peskov attacked Biden's choice of words as likely an attempt to sound like a Hollywood cowboy, but said: I honestly don't think that's possible. The Kremlin spokesman asked if Putin had ever used a single foul word to address America before adding that such language was a shame for the United States. Chief Spokesperson Peskov was not alone in criticizing Biden's remarks. Former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev written the: Contrary to what the American president said, the existential threat is not the climate; but the useless old fellows, like Biden himself, who have become senile and ready to start war against Russia. Tangent In addition to attacking Putin, so does Biden commented on recent comments from former President and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in which he compared himself to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. While addressing the recent $355 million fine imposed on his companies by a New York court during a town hall on Fox News on Tuesday, Trump said: “It's a form of Navalny. It is a form of communism or fascism. Biden responded by saying: That surprises me. The president said Trump was making these comparisons because our country became a communist country, he was persecuted, just like Navalny was persecuted. I do not know where it comes from. Biden added that if he had made similar remarks, you would all think I should engage. Further reading Kremlin says Biden calling Putin a 'crazy SOB' devalues ​​US (Reuters) < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Biden calls Putin crazy, says Trump's remark about Navalny surprises me (The Guardian) Biden says Republicans in Congress are worse than segregationists like Strom Thurmond (Forbes)

