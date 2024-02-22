An Indian company that echoes global visual effects: from Bollywood hits to Hollywood marvels | Schedules now exclusive





Indian company echoes in global visual effects (Image source: iStockphoto) If you've watched films like Thor: Love and Thunder, The Marvels and Deadpool and wondered about the visual effects (VFX), the credit for that brilliance goes to an Indian company. In the field of visual effects (VFX), Digikore Studios, led by its founder Abhishek More, presents itself as an Indian powerhouse making significant progress. The studio has left its mark on a plethora of international and Bollywood productions, demonstrating its prowess in the world of cinematic wizardry. Digikore Studios has made its mark in Hollywood, bringing its expertise to films like Thor: Love and Thunder, The Marvels, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Deadpool. The studio has lent its VFX expertise to Bollywood gems like Haider, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Brothers, Talvar and Bhediya. In an exclusive interview with Times Now, Abhishek More shared his evolution of his entrepreneurial journey, shed light on the transformative changes in corporate strategy in business operations, both before and after the listing of the company, and talked about various other things. Changing landscapes: from outsourcing to global recognition of visual effects More highlighted Digikore's role as one of the early pioneers of the Indian visual effects industry, witnessing its evolution over the last 13 years and contributing significantly to its growth. He highlighted the studio's shift from being a hub for low-end outsourced work to challenging larger-scale global VFX studios. More attributes Digikore's success to a strong team, unwavering dedication to quality and safety, earning the trust of major studios like Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Paramount and Warner Bros., making it the one of the few audited and approved Indian studios. by TPN and the major North American studios. Meeting the Challenges: From a Low-Cost Supplier to a Global Visual Effects Player Discussing the challenges faced in the visual effects industry, More acknowledged that moving from a low-cost outsourced provider to a trusted visual effects studio for major films and series was demanding. Managing project expenses, ensuring a busy team and convincing global studios to trust an Indian VFX studio were significant hurdles that Digikore overcame. Entrepreneurial perspectives: perseverance and concentration in action Sharing an insight into his entrepreneurial journey, More expressed clarity on his initial ambition to be part of the film and television industry, crediting perseverance and focus for Digikore's current position. Global Operations: Managing diverse clients across continents With operations in North America, Europe and India, More recognized the challenge of managing clients from diverse regions due to different cultures. Adapting to these cultural nuances has come natural after spending over 23 years in the film and television industry. Publicly Listed Success: Business Strategies Before and After IPO Addressing the change in corporate strategy and operations before and after the listing, More noted that pre-listing cash flow constraints led to cautious growth decisions. Post-listing, Digikore could take calculated risks for higher growth rates. Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs: Navigating the Hypergrowth of Visual Effects and Entertainment When advising young entrepreneurs entering the visual effects or entertainment industry, More highlighted the industry's hypergrowth due to the rise of smartphones and OTT platforms. He emphasized that remaining focused on goals would pave the way for success in these dynamic and fast-growing sectors. (Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of TN Network)

