Celebrity Supplement | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com

Question : I remember the time when the singer Usher participated in the soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful”. Has he done any theater since? –SL
A: Born Usher Raymond IV, superstar Usher was born in Dallas and sang in the church choir led by his mother. The family later moved to Atlanta, then Los Angeles, where Usher released his first album in 1994 at the age of 16 and also had massive success with his second album, “My Way”, in 1997. He has further developed its talents by diversifying. dabbled in acting – first on the sitcom “The Parent 'Hood” on the WB network, then in recurring roles on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Moesha.”
More recently, he has played himself in several TV shows like “Dave” and The Lonely Island movie “Popstar.” However, being selected to headline the Super Bowl halftime show is a great honor for any recording artist, so I doubt he regrets not having a successful acting career. He also just released his ninth album, “Coming Home,” so maybe he'll add his ninth Grammy to his tally come next awards season.
Question : When is 'Young Sheldon' returning with new episodes? Is it true that this will be the last season? — AM
A: By the time you read this, you may have noticed that “Young Sheldon” returned to CBS with new episodes on February 15. Delayed by writers' and actors' strikes, the seventh and final season will only consist of 14 episodes. episodes, with an hour-long finale airing on May 16. It was inevitable that the series would end, as the title character was closing in on the age of his future self in “The Big Bang Theory,” the hit sitcom that preceded “Young Sheldon.”
However, there is some good news on the horizon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS is “teaming up again with executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland and Steve Molaro to develop a spinoff of their prequel series “Young Sheldon.” » Although nothing official has been announced, rumor has it that the new series will focus on Sheldon's brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his fiancée, Mandy (Emily Osment). It will debut in the 2024-25 television season. Hopefully Iain Armitage will occasionally step in as Sheldon.
Question : Is it true that Jon Bon Jovi lost his voice? Will he still be able to sing? — EAST
A: Singer Jon Bon Jovi is recovering from surgery to treat an injured vocal cord, but his career is far from over. According to Entertainment Weekly, the lead singer of popular rock band Bon Jovi underwent surgery 19 months ago by a specialist in Philadelphia who used a plastic implant to repair an atrophied vocal cord.
While promoting “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story,” an upcoming documentary series on Hulu about him and his bandmates, Bon Jovi said their new album was finished and he had recently performed live for the first time since his surgery. He's also set to become Millie Bobby Brown's (“Stranger Things”) stepfather, as her son, Jake, proposed to the actress last year.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.daily-tribune.com/chatsworth_times/entertainment/celebrity-extra/article_e84e0836-64d2-524f-a5c4-779d68eea7e5.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related