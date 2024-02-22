Bold and beautiful: Elevate your girly day look with makeup inspired by Bollywood stars





There is nothing wrong with going out to celebrate Women's Day. Whether you're planning to go to brunch with your lady gang or you're heading out on a solo date, here are the Bollywood celebrity-approved makeup looks you can wear for the day.

Kareena Kapoors nude makeup Kareena Kapoor is known for her timeless beauty and acting style. From red lips to nude makeup, Bebo can pull off any look effortlessly. According to Kareena Kapoors Instagram photos, Kareena Kapoors Nude makeup can be easily created using a nude shade and coffee brown eyeshadow. Additionally, you can add kohl and mascara to enhance your eyes. Finally, choose a brick red lipstick shade to complete the look.

Kiara Advanis – Bold Lip Look Kiara Advani has won millions of hearts with her acting skills and beautiful smile. Her fashion sense and effortless makeup often attract the attention of netizens. Kiara shared her Vogue look on Instagram in which she was seen sporting a red lip which you can recreate for Women's Day. You can start to complete the basic makeup process by applying base, foundation and contour. Additionally, you can apply eyeliner and mascara for a simple eye makeup look and finish with a red lip for a bold look.

Sara Ali Khan's Smoky Eye Makeup Look Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan has created a sensation with her bubbly personality. The smokey eye look she shared on Instagram is perfect for beating the Monday blues. You can prime your eyelids using a primer or concealer, then apply a dark eyeshadow palette to your eyelids. Swipe on kohl eye pencil and apply brownish nude lipstick to complete the look. Ananya Pandays Electric Makeup Look If you are planning to dance your heart out at a club, you can wear Ananya Panday's electric makeup that she shared on Instagram. You can achieve this look by prepping your eyelids and then using glitter eyeshadow on your eyelids. Complete the look with eyeliner and a glossy nude lipstick. Don't Miss: 5 Easy Makeup Tips to Look Glamorous on Valentine's Day Janhvi Kapoors shimmering look Jahnvi Kapoor's love for shimmer reflects well in her outfit selections and glittery makeup looks. Most often, she wears minimal makeup, but her shimmery eye look (how to apply a smokey eye look) that she shared on her Instagram is perfect for a party. You can prep your eyelids and then add gold glitter eyeshadow for a retro look. You can finish the look with a gloss. Don't miss: Permanent makeup trend: what is it? Why are people obsessed with it? Here's everything you need to know Get inspired by these Bollywood-inspired makeup looks for Women's Day. Your opinion interests us! Take a moment to fill out our reader survey, it will help us better understand your preferences. Click on it link to access the survey. Image Courtsey: Instagram

