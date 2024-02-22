Agritourism is growing around Sumter | News | Daily Sun Villages

Agritourism is now a multimillion-dollar force in Sumter County.

The latest figures from the U.S. Census of Agriculture, conducted every five years, show that revenues from agritourism and recreational services have increased across Florida and across the country. In Sumter County, this figure increased from $130,000 in 2017 to approximately $2.4 million in 2022. This figure represents the popularity of agritourism among a public hungry for agricultural experiences.

Agritourism, a fairly modern version of an age-old practice, is now very present on American farms. Agritourism and recreational services were already a $949.3 million industry in the United States in 2017, at the last census, but, over the next five years, the industry's value increased by approximately 33%. In 2022, its value was around $1.3 billion.

Sumters' growth is part of that, and it goes beyond just an increase in the number of venues. The number of Sumter farms offering activities that help people reconnect with agriculture only grew about 46% between 2017 and 2022, not even close to the pace set by income.

The answer may lie in 2020 and the pandemic. At the time, people wanted alternative experiences where they were away from enclosed environments but still outside their homes, said Suzanne Gilbert, entertainment director at Brown and Brown Farms in Oxford.

I think agritourism has really talked about it and opened people's eyes, she said. And I think the agritourism industry woke up during that time as well, because at Brown and Brown Farms and the Country Store, we didn't really do anything like that.

In 2020, Brown and Brown, like many businesses, was struggling. In November, they held a festival on their farm with food trucks and music. They weren't expecting many people, Gilbert said, but they were completely inundated.

It was a big deal, but it was so busy, she said. It was crazy.

Today, the farm hosts monthly flea markets. In the fall, they set up a corn maze. People can pick their own strawberries there, and the first Brown and Brown Strawberry Festival just ended.

We discovered a whole new world with outdoor events, Gilbert said. We took inspiration from farms all over the United States and went to different states to conduct our own research and see what was so successful for these farms.

Mary Beth Locke, owner of Back Road Berries in Oxford, has seen a similar shift during the pandemic. His farm, opened for U-pick in 2010, offers strawberries, blueberries and blackberries in season.

We haven't been forced to close, but we have limited the number of people here at one time, she said. It was something they were able to do, because everyone was very limited in what they could do during the pandemic.

For Locke, the appeal of agritourisms comes, at least in part, from nostalgia.

It’s nice to come and pick them yourself, she says. You get fresher berries and they just love being outside, and for a lot of them it just brings back memories of their childhood.

But it's not just about older people. Old people bring their grandchildren, and Locke and Gilbert also see families.

“We check a lot of boxes for a lot of different people, so it's pretty easy to go out and bring your friends and family because there's something to do for everyone,” Gilbert said.

Of course, the census is only a snapshot of a single year. The agritourism industry continues to grow, even locally.

The Villages Grown recently joined the ranks of Sumter's agritourism hot spots when it began its farm tours. However, Drew Craven, executive director of Villages Grown, jokes about the idea of ​​tours starting before his 2022 arrival.

When Craven was interviewing for the job, he drove around the community in a golf cart and spoke with villagers. Many of them asked if they could see inside the farm. Grown Villages tested the idea and now offers tours twice a week.

We wanted to provide an experience, Craven said.

Some people come in thinking a farm is a farm, he said, and they're blown away. The Villages Grown uses modern growing methods, including hydroponic systems, rather than soil like traditional farms.

When Craven picks up a head of lettuce, instead of lifting clods of earth, the villagers can see the plants' long, clean white roots.

It's like something from another world, he said. It's so fundamentally different from what you'd expect.

Craven, like Gilbert, believes the pandemic has caused a change in people's behavior. People are traveling more and have started giving experiences as gifts.

It's something different, Craven said, and there is immense curiosity about where our food comes from. Being able to visit farms and connect to a practice that has been around since the dawn of time is unique and fun to do.

Feature editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 20.5375, or [email protected].