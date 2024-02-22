Connect with us

Entertainment

Agritourism is growing around Sumter | News | Daily Sun Villages

Agritourism is growing around Sumter | News | Daily Sun Villages

 


Agritourism is now a multimillion-dollar force in Sumter County.

The latest figures from the U.S. Census of Agriculture, conducted every five years, show that revenues from agritourism and recreational services have increased across Florida and across the country. In Sumter County, this figure increased from $130,000 in 2017 to approximately $2.4 million in 2022. This figure represents the popularity of agritourism among a public hungry for agricultural experiences.

Agritourism, a fairly modern version of an age-old practice, is now very present on American farms. Agritourism and recreational services were already a $949.3 million industry in the United States in 2017, at the last census, but, over the next five years, the industry's value increased by approximately 33%. In 2022, its value was around $1.3 billion.

Sumters' growth is part of that, and it goes beyond just an increase in the number of venues. The number of Sumter farms offering activities that help people reconnect with agriculture only grew about 46% between 2017 and 2022, not even close to the pace set by income.

The answer may lie in 2020 and the pandemic. At the time, people wanted alternative experiences where they were away from enclosed environments but still outside their homes, said Suzanne Gilbert, entertainment director at Brown and Brown Farms in Oxford.

I think agritourism has really talked about it and opened people's eyes, she said. And I think the agritourism industry woke up during that time as well, because at Brown and Brown Farms and the Country Store, we didn't really do anything like that.

In 2020, Brown and Brown, like many businesses, was struggling. In November, they held a festival on their farm with food trucks and music. They weren't expecting many people, Gilbert said, but they were completely inundated.

It was a big deal, but it was so busy, she said. It was crazy.

Today, the farm hosts monthly flea markets. In the fall, they set up a corn maze. People can pick their own strawberries there, and the first Brown and Brown Strawberry Festival just ended.

We discovered a whole new world with outdoor events, Gilbert said. We took inspiration from farms all over the United States and went to different states to conduct our own research and see what was so successful for these farms.

Mary Beth Locke, owner of Back Road Berries in Oxford, has seen a similar shift during the pandemic. His farm, opened for U-pick in 2010, offers strawberries, blueberries and blackberries in season.

We haven't been forced to close, but we have limited the number of people here at one time, she said. It was something they were able to do, because everyone was very limited in what they could do during the pandemic.

For Locke, the appeal of agritourisms comes, at least in part, from nostalgia.

It’s nice to come and pick them yourself, she says. You get fresher berries and they just love being outside, and for a lot of them it just brings back memories of their childhood.

But it's not just about older people. Old people bring their grandchildren, and Locke and Gilbert also see families.

“We check a lot of boxes for a lot of different people, so it's pretty easy to go out and bring your friends and family because there's something to do for everyone,” Gilbert said.

Of course, the census is only a snapshot of a single year. The agritourism industry continues to grow, even locally.

The Villages Grown recently joined the ranks of Sumter's agritourism hot spots when it began its farm tours. However, Drew Craven, executive director of Villages Grown, jokes about the idea of ​​tours starting before his 2022 arrival.

When Craven was interviewing for the job, he drove around the community in a golf cart and spoke with villagers. Many of them asked if they could see inside the farm. Grown Villages tested the idea and now offers tours twice a week.

We wanted to provide an experience, Craven said.

Some people come in thinking a farm is a farm, he said, and they're blown away. The Villages Grown uses modern growing methods, including hydroponic systems, rather than soil like traditional farms.

When Craven picks up a head of lettuce, instead of lifting clods of earth, the villagers can see the plants' long, clean white roots.

It's like something from another world, he said. It's so fundamentally different from what you'd expect.

Craven, like Gilbert, believes the pandemic has caused a change in people's behavior. People are traveling more and have started giving experiences as gifts.

It's something different, Craven said, and there is immense curiosity about where our food comes from. Being able to visit farms and connect to a practice that has been around since the dawn of time is unique and fun to do.

Feature editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 20.5375, or [email protected].

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thevillagesdailysun.com/news/villages/agritourism-growing-strong-around-sumter/article_662851d8-d13f-11ee-aa3f-97950617eb72.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: