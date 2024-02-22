Blue Lights ordered for two more series





BBC Blue Lights was in the top ten new drama series of 2023 across all broadcasters and streamers, The BBC has ordered two more six-part series of crime series Blue Lights. Set in Belfast, the drama follows a group of police officers as they navigate policing in a post-conflict Northern Ireland. News of series three and four comes ahead of the second series which is due to air this spring. The show – co-created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson – launched to more than seven million viewers last year. Mr Lawn said BBC Good Morning Ulster program that he's “slightly blown away… but delighted” that the show is being brought back into service. “It really is an unprecedented thing for a series to be commissioned for series three and four before series two is released,” he said. “I’m still a little stunned,” he added. Declan Lawn (left) and Adam Patterson are the writing duo behind Blue Lights The commission is a “complete game changer” for the program because its writers can plan character arcs across multiple series, Mr. Lawn said. “It changes everything for the whole team, we know we are going to work on this now for three or maybe up to four years. “Basically the whole concept of the show changes with this announcement.” Vote of confidence Co-creators and executive producers Stephen Wright, of Two Cities Television, and Louise Gallagher of Gallagher Films said: “A two-series recommission is a stunning vote of confidence in Blue Lights – the writers, cast, crew and the entire production team. “The BBC has been an exceptional partner who has helped us elevate the series. A big thank you from everyone in the Blue Lights team for the trust and support in our series; we work with the best people. There are so many more stories to tell and we can't wait to return with the Blue Lights team to Belfast.” Christopher Barr Nathan Braniff and Katherine Devlin return as Tommy and Annie in series two Lindsay Salt, BBC director of drama, added: “We have been overwhelmed by the response to Blue Lights and I'm really pleased to confirm our commitment to broadcast two more series of our beloved Belfast drama. Adam and Declan have brilliant performances. ideas about where the characters go next and I can't wait for viewers to see what's in store for them.” Blue Lights was in the top 10 new drama series of 2023 across all broadcasters and streamers, and Northern Ireland's biggest drama series of 2023. BBC Studios will distribute both series internationally in addition to series one and two.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-68368213 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos