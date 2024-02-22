Bollywood Celebrities Congratulate Rakul-Jackky Newlyweds





Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani exchanged vows on Wednesday among close friends and family. The newlyweds shared their first wedding photos, depicting a regal and joyful couple. Rakul Preet took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their special day, captioning the photos, “Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni.” » After posting their dream wedding snaps, many celebrities expressed their congratulations on social media platforms. Bhumi Pednekar shared a photo with the couple on her Instagram, noting, “I have never met two people so similar, just meant to be together. I wish my darlings the best life ahead. @rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani loves you both so much. Today was so magical. Shahid Kapoor echoed the sentiment by sharing the couple's post on his Instagram Story, writing, “Only love to you both.” Welcome to the club @jackkybhagnani @rakulpreet. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput extended her wishes saying, “Congratulations @jackkybhagnani @rakulpreet. I wish you both eternal love. Among the well-wishers, Dia Mirza shared her joy by posting, “So happy for you both. Love and blessings @jackkybhagnani @rakulpreet. Malaika Arora also sent her love and blessings to Mr. and Mrs. Bhagnani, writing, “Congratulations mr and mrs. Forever happiness and love. Sorry I missed all the celebrations. Ayushmann Khurrana conveyed his wishes to Rakul and Jackky, sharing on his Instagram story: “Congratulations guys. Love Love Love!” Actress Kriti Kharbanda also chimed in, saying, “Awwww! Congratulations @rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani. Sending you both Bahut Saara Pyaar! I wish you both a lifetime of happiness and togetherness! » Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela joined the celebration with a special message for the couple, expressing, “This is so special, congratulations Crakulpreet and @jackkybhagnani.” Ananya Panday, who attended the wedding festivities, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram story, writing, “I love and only love you both @rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani.” After their wedding ceremony, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their first public appearance as a married couple. As they stepped out of their wedding venue in Goa on Wednesday evening, they greeted the paparazzi with beaming smiles. A video circulating showed the couple walking hand in hand towards photographers, who showered them with congratulations. Beaming with joy and affection, Jackky placed a kiss on his wife's forehead, leaving her blushing. The couple, after a long dating relationship, got married in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony known as 'Anand Karaj'. Later in the evening, they celebrated Jackky's Sindhi heritage with the Pheras ceremony. In terms of attire, Rakul looked stunning in a pink hued lehenga adorned with floral motifs and chunky diamond jewelry. Jackky completed her elegance with a cream colored embroidered sherwani. The wedding pictures captured happy moments, with the couple looking into each other's eyes, sharing joyful moments at the mandap and expressing their happiness by holding hands. The wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends in Goa, with Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol among those present to bless the youngsters married on their journey together. The pre-wedding festivities began on February 19, paving the way for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's beautiful union. The couple officially announced their relationship on Instagram in October 2021. On the professional front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film is a sequel to the 1996 hit, starring Kamal Haasan as an old freedom fighter fighting against corruption. Meanwhile, Jackky awaits the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is scheduled to hit theaters on Eid 2024.

