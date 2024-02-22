Chromeo shows us what it means to be funky in middle age





Q29:02Chromeo: Adult Contemporary, growing up, and what it means to be funky as you approach middle age Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo have spent 20 years producing club hits about romantic escapades and good times, but their latest album, Adult Contemporaryfeels like an acknowledgment of getting older and settling down. Now in their mid-forties, Chromeo's David Macklovitch and Patrick Gemayel, better known as Dave 1 and P-Thugg, face quarantine head-on with tracks like (I don't need a) new girlwhich reflects on monogamy and commitment. “We are [getting older]but we don't get any less funky,” says Macklovitch in a conversation with Q is Tom Power alongside Gemayel. He adds that the new record is “adult and sexy.” But Adult Contemporary doesn't just reflect Chromeo's current situation. According to Macklovitch, the album is also “faithful to a certain cultural moment that we are going through.” As an example, he cites the Grammys earlier this month which featured several performances from older artists like Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman and Billy Joel, as well as a surprise appearance from Cline Dion and big wins for the Atlanta hip-hop veteran. Killer Mike, who swept the rap categories. “The Grammys were like a coronation of middle-aged artists and even older artists,” he says. “I think there’s a movement toward adults.” As he gets older, Gemayel says Chromeo's only goal is to stay honest with himself and create music that feels like him. “We're not trying to follow a trend that we've never tried to do,” he told Power. “We're definitely not going to try to jump on the pop bandwagon or try to look or sound younger than we are. We're just very honest with ourselves. Always be honest with yourself. Longevity is the key. You can” I'm not fooling anyone, people are not stupid. » WATCH | Official video for (I Don't Need A) New Girl: Chromeo's full interview is available at our podcast, Q with Tom Power . They also talk about returning to their roots and the group's 20th anniversary. Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Interview with Chromeoproduct by Vanessa Nigro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/arts/q/chromeo-shows-us-what-it-means-to-be-funky-in-middle-age-1.7119900

