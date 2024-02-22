Is Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's son Akaay, an Indian or British citizen? | Bollywood





Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently became parents for the second time. The cricketer and actor announced the arrival of their son Akaay on Tuesday, revealing that he was born on February 15. Although Anushka and Virat have kept their location a secret, there are rumors that Anushka gave birth to Akaay in London, which has left fans wondering whether she and Virat's son will be British citizens or Indian citizens? Read also | Akaay: What does Anushka and Virat's son's name mean? Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared baby news on Tuesday. (Archive photo/AFP) Is Virat-Anushka's son Akaay an Indian or British citizen? A report by Sports Tak said that according to British rules, Akaay would not automatically inherit British citizenship due to his presumed place of birth, London. According to the report, if a child is born in the UK, they are not automatically considered a British citizen. The child can only become a British citizen if one of their parents is a British citizen or has obtained permanent resident status after living there for a long period of time. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Can Akaay acquire British citizenship? The report states that although Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma own a house in London, Akaay cannot become a British citizen even though his passport will be issued in the UK and he will still be considered an Indian citizen. Additionally, as Akaay does not automatically receive British citizenship by birth, parents Virat and Anushka can apply for his registration as a British citizen. The portal adds that Akaay could be eligible for registration as a British citizen provided he was born in the United Kingdom, provided he manages to reside there until he is at least 10 years old . Virat Kohli's photo from London Recently, rumors were doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma was going to deliver her second baby in a London hospital. Soon after Anushka and Virat's baby announcement, fans took to social media to share the 'latest photo' of Virat walking on the streets of London. Many people on social media expressed their belief that the couple had welcomed little Akaay to the British capital. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohlis baby announcement Sharing the news of their three-year-old daughter Vamika, born in January 2021, becoming a sister to her little brother Akaay, Anushka and Virat wrote in their statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday: With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love. , we are happy to inform everyone that on February 15th, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world! They added, “We seek your blessings and good wishes at this beautiful time of our lives. We request you to please respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude Virat and Anushka.” On the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in a lead role in the 2018 film Zero, is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film Chakda' Xpress. Rumors about her pregnancy had been circulating since last year, but the actor had neither confirmed nor denied them. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

