Jason Reitman taps 35 filmmakers to buy Westwoods Village Theater – The Hollywood Reporter

Westwood's historic Village Theater is now owned by a coalition of 35 filmmakers led by Jason Reitman, the group announced Wednesday.

The group's mission “is to preserve the architectural gem and create a cultural monument dedicated to the beloved experience of cinema,” according to a release. The theater, located at 945 Broxton Ave., is “known for its soaring tower, neon marquee and one of the largest screens in Los Angeles.” First opened in 1931, it is 93 years old.

The coalition of filmmakers includes JJ Abrams, Judd Apatow, Damien Chazelle, Chris Columbus, Ryan Coogler, Bradley Cooper, Alfonso Cuarón, Jonathan Dayton, Guillermo del Toro, Valerie Faris, Hannah Fidell, Alejandro González Iñárritu, James Gunn, Sian Heder, Rian Johnson, Gil Kenan, Karyn Kusama, Justin Lin, Phil Lord, David Lowery, Christopher McQuarrie, Chris Miller, Christopher Nolan, Alexander Payne, Todd Phillips, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reitman, Jay Roach, Seth Rogen, Emma Seligman, Brad Silberling , Steven Spielberg, Emma Thomas, Denis Villeneuve, Lulu Wang and Chloé Zhao.

“I’ve been coming to Westwood for as long as I can remember,” Reitman said in a statement. “Many of my films, including Juno, In the air And ghost hunters Life after death the whole thing was created on the corner of Broxton and Weyburn. When the Village Theater was put on the market, I had visions of how quickly the National Theater became a block of flats. I immediately made an offer and hoped that my fellow directors would join me in this adventure. We take this management very seriously and hope to provide a true community for everyone who loves cinema.

News of Reitman's efforts made headlines earlier this month, but the list of his collaborators was not made public until Wednesday.

Filmmakers owning and maintaining movie theaters in Los Angeles is not a new phenomenon: Quentin Tarantino owns the Vista and the New Beverly, for example.

At the Village Theater, the directors' coalition will display numerous items from their personal collections, including props, wardrobes and film prints. Columbus will share his extensive collection of 16mm film prints.

“The theater will remain open while plans for a restaurant, bar and gallery are finalized,” the statement continued. “The Westside Purple Line extension will come to Westwood in 2027. The LA28 Olympic Village will also be located in Westwood. In 2031, the Théâtre du Village will celebrate its hundred years of activity.

In a statement, Nolan said: “Cinema has always been the place where filmmakers and moviegoers come together, and I'm thrilled to collaborate with so many of my favorite directors on a space that will show what the future of cinema can be. cinematographic exploitation. »

Del Toro described the vision as “a way to ensure perfect screening conditions but also a place where filmmakers, movie buffs and future filmmakers can come together to celebrate and discuss art and craft collectively.” .

“I’ve been advocating the indoor experience for years,” Villeneuve said. “Thank you to Jason for this fantastic opportunity, which allows me to put my words where my mouth is.”

“Across Los Angeles, we're seeing neighborhoods embrace theaters that offer fresh programming, real personality and a sense of community,” Johnson said. “This is where the cinematic experience flourishes. I'm so excited to be a part of this, with Jason and this incredible group of filmmaker friends.

Wang added: “There's nothing like watching movies in a movie theater, and I'm so excited to celebrate with this group of incredible filmmakers who love cinema and the community it can provide. “

“The audience is everything,” McQuarrie said. “They deserve to be reminded of this every time they grace us with their presence.”

Gunn, who is one of several new owners to have their own premiere in Westwood, said: “After seeing Terminator opening day in 1984 to have my own film The suicide squad premiering there in 2021, the Village is part of my personal cinematic journey. I'm thrilled and, honestly, a little overwhelmed to be part of this group of filmmakers committed to making this a vibrant place to experience cinema.

Spielberg added: “I have so many vivid memories of seeing films at the Village Theater and I am thrilled to be part of this group that intends to return Westwood to its glory years as a cinematic cultural institution. “

Chazelle said, “It’s an honor to be able to join so many of my favorite filmmakers to help bring new life to a legendary theater. I remember when Jason first presented the idea to me last year and I'm so excited to see it come to fruition. Long live cinema!

Heder added: “It’s exciting to be a part of this journey with so many of my filmmaking heroes. And create a place that celebrates both cinema and community. This group of artists might be the most badass cinematic gang ever assembled.

The Village Theater project is represented by Scott Gordon, project developer and investment manager at Blatteis & Schnur. Blatteis & Schnur's core business specializes in the acquisition and creative development of mixed-use High Street properties in major urban markets across the United States. Glaser Weil served as legal advisor to the new owners.