



1. The history of Indian cinema begins 2000 years ago Bollywood conventions actually have their roots in the Natyashastra, a Sanskrit text from the second century BCE. In 6,000 verses, this treatise explores all elements of theatrical performance and production across India and discusses theater as a cultural form accessible to all levels of society. The 1932 film Indrasabha featured an incredible 71 songs! 2. Cinema spread quickly in India The famous French Lumière brothers launched their innovative camera and projector in Paris in 1895. It took only six months for the technology to reach Mumbai, a journey of almost 7,000 km! The first silent feature film produced in India, Raja Harishchandra, was released in 1913, after its director, Dadasaheb Phalke, spent just two weeks in London learning filmmaking techniques. 3. Bollywood musicals don't exist Bollywood films are known for their epic songs and dance numbers, but Bollywood musicals don't exist. And that’s because songs are such an integral part of Indian cinema that almost no film is made without them. Up to 25% of a film's budget can depend on the sale of musical rights, and musical numbers serve specific narrative purposes within a film: they introduce characters, set the emotional tone, reveal themes key and provide crucial moments of levity. Some films have gone too far with the music, however. The 1932 film Indrasabha featured an incredible 71 songs! 4. German filmmakers helped give color to Indian cinema In the interwar period, a number of German directors worked in India, Indian filmmakers trained in Germany, and a German headed India's first cinecolor laboratory. The first color Bollywood film, 1933's Sairandhri, was produced in Germany. Unfortunately, these collaborations ended with the advent of World War II, when Britain expelled all German citizens from its colonies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/1tpQRG62m6VVXwrySmwM8fm/7-behind-the-scenes-facts-about-the-history-of-bollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

