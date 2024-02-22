Paul R. Williams Square named in Hollywood





The Hollywood Together Foundation celebrated legendary Angeleno, architect and civil rights icon Paul Revere Williams on February 16 at a dedication ceremony for the Paul R. Williams Plaza at St. Andrews Place and De Longpre Avenue. The ceremony marked what would have been Williams' 130th birthday and included remarks from Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, 13th District, state Rep. Anthony Portantino (Burbank Democrat), and Hollywood Partnership President Kathleen Rawson . Williams, the first black architect to become a member of the American Institute of Architects, left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles landscape. His contributions to architecture and civil rights continue to inspire generations, organizers said. The Hollywood Together Foundation has recognized his legacy and is committed to preserving it for future generations. Despite relentless discrimination, Paul R. Williams left an indelible impact on Los Angeles, Soto-Martnez said. We are proud to open Paul R. Williams Square in Hollywood as a long-overdue recognition of his pioneering career. Hollywood Together Executive Director Michael Tessler spent four years creating Paul R. Williams Place. Paul R. Williams represents the best of what Los Angeles has to offer, that rare blend of creativity and service before self, Tessler said. Our neighborhood honors its enduring legacy and sees this moment as an opportunity to galvanize. We believe Hollywood can and should be so much more. A new sign for Paul Williams Square has been unveiled at the intersection. For more information, visit cd13.lacity.gov.

