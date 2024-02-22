All the actors who played the Wizard of Oz in films

Summary Every actor who has played the Wizard of Oz has shaped the character's evolution in cinematic history.

The role of the wizard in the film adaptations is crucial, with varying degrees of sympathy and deception.

From silent-era pioneers like Hobart Bosworth to modern stars like Jeff Goldblum, each actor put their own spin on the iconic character.









The performances of all the actors who played the Wizard of Oz in the films reveals how much the character has evolved over the years. With the various film adaptations modifying or adding elements to L. Frank Baum's original children's novel, these actors helped shape the public's perception of the wizard and his role in Dorothy's adventures. Although the Wizard generally has far less screen time than any of the other major players in the story, he is the main character for a reason, and the actors who played him hold a secure place in the story the cinema.

If the wizard is one of the least or most sympathetic Wizard of Oz characters are a matter of opinion – but what is certain is that his characterization is crucial to any film adaptation. In addition to being the one who sends Dorothy to confront the Wicked Witch, the Wizard also turns out to be a charlatan. However, combined with the way he helps Dorothy and the others, it can be said that the wizard changes as much as the main characters throughout the film. The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. This is somewhat reflected in the many changing cinematic versions of the great wizard.







ten Hobart Bosworth

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (1910)

THE the first surviving screen version of the Assistant was played by Hobart Bosworth, a pioneering actor and director also known as the “Dean of Hollywood”. Indeed, among the most popular myths regarding the 1939 film Wizard of Oz is that it was the first film adaptation of the novel – and yet it is actually a 13-minute silent film The Wonderful Wizard of Oz who can claim this honor. In this version, the sorcerer reveals his deception very early on. However, as this was an extremely shortened version of the story, there is no real space for the wizard's character development.





9 J.Charles Haydon

His Majesty the Scarecrow of Oz (1914)

James Charles Haydon was an actor and director of the silent film era who played the role of the Magician in His Majesty the Scarecrow of Oz, one of several films written and produced by L. Frank Baum himself. Baum introduced both a new story and new characters in this film. What is truly remarkable about Haydon's Wizard is that he is mainly used in this story as Deus Ex machina, whose main function is to give the main characters their happy ending. While this film can't necessarily be considered one of the best silent films of all time, it remains an important part of cinema history.

Related 10 films that will take you into the silent era After about 100 years of cinema, these old silent films are still so good that even modern audiences will be entertained.





8 Charles Murray

The Wizard of Oz (1925)

Charles Murray was a vaudeville comedian and actor of the silent film era who appeared in hundreds of short and feature films, including The Wizard of Oz later in his career, in which he played the role of the titular wizard. Described as a “Hokum Hustler medicine show”, Murray's Wizard retains his roots as a talented trickster. Although confined to an even more minor role in The Wizard of Oz, this version of the Assistant arguably remained faithful to Baum's original vision. Indeed, while the wizard serves Kruel as one of the evil rulers of the Land of Oz, he ends up helping the main characters towards the end.

7 Frank Morgan

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz Director Victor Fleming Release date August 25, 1939 Cast Margaret Hamilton, Jack Haley, Judy Garland, Bert Lahr, Ray Bolger Duration 102 minutes





Frank Morgan was a prolific actor whose 35-year career saw the transition from silent to sound films. Today he is known for playing the largest number of roles in The Wizard of Oz casting. Besides the Wizard himself, this includes the Guardian of Emerald City, the Guard, the Sorcerer's Scary Projection, the Coachman, and Professor Marvel. Morgan's performances in these different roles highlight the wizard's ability to lie and con people, while his final turnaround keeps him faithful to the original literary version. More than 80 years later, Morgan's Wizard remains the most iconic cinematic version of the character.

6 Graham counts

Oz (1976)





Graham Matters first came to prominence as Rocky in the original Australian production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which ultimately opened the doors for Matters to become the Wizard. In Oz, also known as Oz – A rock'n'roll road movie, The Matters Assistant is a glam rock star playing his last concert, which teenage groupie Dorothy rushes to see. Similar to Frank Morgan in The Wizard of Oz, Matters also plays several characters Dorothy encounters on her quest, capturing and preserving the essence of the wizard despite the massive changes to the setting and story.

5 Richard Prior

The Magician (1978)





One of the funniest black comedians of all time, Richard Pryor also played a version of the Wizard. Based on the musical of the same name, The magician re-invent The Wonderful Wizard of Oz from the perspective of modern African-American culture, with Pryor playing the title character. In this version, the Wiz has almost the same arc as in the novel, except that he is actually a washed-up Atlantic City politician named Herman Smith. Pryor notably delivered a memorable and hilarious take on the character – but was ultimately overshadowed by the exceptional musical performances of actors like Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.

4 Jeffrey Drum

The Muppets' Wizard of Oz (2005)





Best known for his roles in acclaimed television shows like Transparent And Arrested development, Jeffrey Tambor took on the role of the wizard in The Muppets' Wizard of Oz. Although the film modernizes the setting and features the Muppets as the main characters, it is above all a faithful adaptation of the book. Tambor plays the Wizard as one of the few human characters in the cast. Rather than kill the wicked witch or steal her broom, The wizard of Tambor asks for the witch's magic eye to hide his true identity – a small change in the novel which undoubtedly better contextualizes the sorcerer's deception.

Related 10 of the best children's films of the 2000s Wondering what to watch on your next family movie night? These children's films from the 2000s are the best to check out.

3 Christopher Lloyd

Dorothy and the Witches of Oz (2012)





Back to the future Christopher Lloyd also got the chance to play the Wizard, which happened in Dorothy and the Witches of Oz. The problem with the film is that Dorothy grew up to become a successful children's book author, until she realized that she had actually based her popular stories on repressed traumatic childhood memories – this which resulted in a dark, modernized version of the story. Lloyd's Wizard serves as Dorothy's mentorwho struggles to recall his memories and stop the witches' reign over Emerald City – putting Lloyd's penchant for playing old, cunning and lovable inventor to good use.

2 James Franco

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013)





From his roles in films like Pineapple Express has 127 hours, James Franco is known as an effective actor in comedies and dramas. This ultimately led to Franco playing the role of the wizard in Oz the Great and Powerful. Despite its clever premise that it is a prequel that reveals how the wizard came to Oz and became the ruler of Emerald City, Oz the Great and Powerful is widely considered to be the worst of Sam Raimi's films. It's a shame because it was the first time that the Wizard played the lead role in a film. Wizard of Oz movie.

1 Jeff Goldblum

Villain (2024)

Wicked Director Jon M. Chu Release date November 27, 2024





Based on the original book, the illustrated novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West inspired the hit Broadway musical Wicked, which is about to become a feature film. By telling the origin story of the wicked witch, Wicked characterizes the Assistant as the corrupt and fascist leader of Emerald City. The next film version of Wicked notably found its wizard in the person of Jeff Goldblum, whose role as Grand Master in the MCU films suggests that he would make a great evil leader. Alongside Goldblum, the Wicked The film's cast is stacked with several other A-listers.