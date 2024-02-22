Nigel Lythgoe sued for sexual assault – The Hollywood Reporter





A new sexual assault lawsuit has been filed against Nigel Lythgoe, this time by an unidentified woman who claims the old one. American idol And So you think you can dance the producer forcefully touched her in 2016. The suit, filed Saturday in Los Angeles Superior Court, is the latest against Lythgoe, accusing him of sexual misconduct and abuse. After Paula Abdul sued the producer in December for two separate incidents of sexual assault, two unnamed “AAG” contestants, reportedly a reference to a reality series All American Girl named in a complaint by the women, made accusations that he made unwanted sexual advances and groped them inside his Los Angeles home in 2003. This second lawsuit was filed in January against a defendant charging the initials “NL”, which several media outlets have reported. identified as a producer. Lythgoe retired from his on-camera and behind-the-scenes roles in SYTYCD following the allegations. The producer did not immediately respond to requests for comment for this story. The suit says the accuser met Lythgoe at a Beverly Hills hotel and he “insisted” on driving her home. The complaint describes the alleged assault, which allegedly took place inside his car for at least 10 minutes. “Plaintiff attempted to push Lythgoe away from her and direct Lythgoe’s driver how to return to her home, but Lythgoe continued to grab Plaintiff, fondle her breasts, and kiss her,” the suit states. “Lythgoe even put his hand under the complainant’s skirt and penetrated her genitals.” The woman claims the producer finally relented once his driver arrived at her apartment after allegedly taking an unexpectedly long route. She says she continues to suffer severe mental anguish as a result of the incident. The complaint involves allegations of sexual assault, gender-based violence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is seeking an unspecified amount in damages. “It is disturbing to hear of yet another alleged incident of a woman being exploited and abused by a prominent public figure,” said Melissa Eubanks, a Jane Doe plaintiff attorney who also represents Abdul in his lawsuit against Lythgoe, in a suit. statement. In her complaint, Abdul accused Lythgoe of assaulting her twice during one of the first seasons of American idol and years later, when she was a judge on SYTYCD. “Lythgoe pushed Abdul against the wall, then grabbed his genitals and breasts and began to force his tongue down his throat,” the suit states.

