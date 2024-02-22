Entertainment
Alia Bhatt completes Jigra, posts photos with Vedang Raina | Bollywood
Alia Bhatt has completed shooting for her upcoming film Jigra. The actor took to his Instagram account to post new photos with his co-star Vedang Raina, to share the news. Fans will have to wait until September to see Alia in the much-awaited film directed by Vasan Bala. (Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals how she chooses which film to produce and star in: I don't think I fit every role')
Alia's latest Instagram post
In the photos, Alia and Vedang were seen in a light and candid mood as they sat next to each other and smiled. Alia was seen wearing a white t-shirt and kept her hair down. Vedang looked handsome in a gray sweater. Jigra oh abki teri baari ho (musical note emoticon) #VedangRaina and this is a film on #JIGRA (punch emoticon) @Vasan_Bala @swapneel25. See you soon… September 27, 2024 at a cinema near you,” she captioned the post.
Reacting to the post, Vedang Raina commented, “Best ever (red heart emoticons). Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor, who was rumored to be dating him, added white heart emojis in the comments section. Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor and Vasan Bala also commented with heart emojis on Alia's post.
About Jigra
Jigra was announced last year in September. The announcement video stated that the film is the story of a sister's love for her brother and how she will do anything to protect him. From starting out on a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways it feels like I'm coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different, exciting, challenging (and a little scary) day not only as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I can't wait to share more about it at as we move forward, she wrote in the caption. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's own production house, Eternal Sunshine.
Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Besides Jigra, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Jigra marks the second film for Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.
