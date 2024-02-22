A good actor is remembered – Hindustan Times

Sadhu Meher (1940-2024), who died on February 2, made his debut in Shyam Benegals Ankur (1974) with Shabana Azmi and won the National Film Award for Best Actor that year. He went on to work for many eminent directors, including Mrinal Sen for M (1976), RN Sippy for Curse(1977), Bhim Sain in Gharaonda (1977) and Tapan Sinha in Safed Haathi (1977). He also appeared in a few episodes of the series Basu Chattarjees. Byomkesh Bakshi (1993-97). Although he only appeared in a small number of films, his magnificent acting left a strong impression on viewers. Sadhu Meher (left) and Ananth Nag in Ankur (1974). Meher won the National Film Award for Best Actor that year for his performance in the film, which was Shyam Benegal's directorial debut. (Movie scene)

Meher hailed from a remote village called Gudvelipadar in Boudh (formerly Phulbani) district, which is part of the tribal hinterland far from the cities of Odisha. Belonging to the weaver community and struck by great poverty in his youth, he nevertheless managed to overcome adversity. After completing his degree in drama from Rabindra Bharati University, Calcutta, he completed a two-year diploma in theater from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, India. 1966.

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

Shriram Lagoo (left), Parikshit Sahni (right) and Sadhu Meher in Kasturi (1980). (HT photo)

Her first leading role as Kishtayya in Ankur catapulted him to fame with the film's final scene, stunning viewers and critics alike. Before that, he appeared in Mrinal Sens Bhuvan Shome (1969, now recognized as one of the first new wave films in India. Although he worked in less than 50 films in Hindi, Odia and other languages ​​during his career, each film carried an eloquent testimony to his acting talent.

I first met Meher in Gudvelipadara a few years ago. As a poet and literary activist from Odisha, I was eager to write his biography and Meher humbly narrated his journey in the world of Indian cinema. Subsequent discussions on his life and times with the likes of Mrinal Sen, Sandip Roy, Rajat Kapur, Manoj Mitra, Amul Palekar, Raghuvir Yadav, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Shyam Benegal provided insight into the man and his creativity.

These conversations revealed many details about Meher: his father died on the day he was scheduled to star in a college play; at the FTII, he managed to make do with just one meal a day; and Indira Gandhi, during her visit to the FTII as Minister of Information and Broadcasting (1964-66), praised him for his four-minute acting performance. In addition to being a respected actor, he was also a talented editor and reliable production manager. As an editor, he showcased his skills to directors like Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, Tapan Sinha, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Sandip Ray and Utpalendu Chakravorty.

Despite her immense talent, however, Meher has failed to maintain a long-term presence in the world of cinema, both intriguing and tragic. During my research for the biography, I had a brief email exchange with its first director, Shyam Benegal, to understand the possible reasons for this:

Shyam Benegal in New Delhi during the National Children's Film Festival 2014 (Raajessh Kashyap/HT City)

How did you come up with the idea of ​​making Ankur in Hindi?

Shyam Benegal:Ankur was based on a short story I wrote while I was in college. It was initially planned to be made in Telugu.

Why didn't neo-realism or parallel cinema flourish longer in India? The term parallel cinema was used to refer to films that did not follow the conventional film of traditional Indian cinema. It was eventually integrated into mainstream films, which, in turn, lost their rigid format of narratives peppered with song or dance.

What is the fundamental difference between the films you have made and those of Satyajit Ray? Satyajit Ray has made Bengali films largely set in Bengal itself. They represent the culture of Bengal with great sensitivity and precision. My first films were made in Hyderabad/Telangana and represent the cultural character of the place including the use of language (Dakhni). My latest films have been made in different parts of India and reflect these environments.

Why didn't you opt for commercial films when your actors worked for commercial films?I do not understand your question. Movies are movies. They cost money and must be commercially viable.

Like Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen, you also had no formal training in filmmaking but produced neo-realist cinema of a high standard. Do you think formal training is not important in this field?Formal training in filmmaking is as important as in any other profession. However, it is also possible to learn informally. Obviously this takes much longer.

What made you choose Sadhu Meher in your first feature film?Sadhu Meher is an extremely talented actor and approaches his role in any film by detailing his role with great diligence.

Why didn't you take him in the following films Nishant And Churning in leading roles?You choose actors based on their suitability for the role they have to play.

Sadhu Meher is a brilliant actor. But he could not become as popular as Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. What do you think could be the reason?No doubt, Sadhu Meher is a brilliant actor. It is possible that he was not as successful as Naseer or Om due to his Hindi rendition. Its articulation is infinitely superior in Oriya compared to Hindi.

Sadhu Meher on set in a photograph dated July 13, 1987. (HT Photo)

How do you like to situate Sadhu Meher in the history of parallel cinema in India?Sadhu Meher is one of the leading actors of our country.

As a director, what do you think are Sadhu Meher's strengths and weaknesses?He has no weaknesses as an actor. If he has a problem, it is related to his articulation in Hindi.

Sadhu Meher may not have reached the heights of fame, but the solidity of his work continues to amaze. Perhaps it is time for a new generation of viewers to discover his films and appreciate his art.

Manu Dash is a bilingual poet, independent publisher (Dhauli Books) and director of the Odisha Art & Literature Festival. He lives in Bhubaneshwar.