Entertainment
A good actor is remembered – Hindustan Times
Sadhu Meher (1940-2024), who died on February 2, made his debut in Shyam Benegals Ankur (1974) with Shabana Azmi and won the National Film Award for Best Actor that year. He went on to work for many eminent directors, including Mrinal Sen for M (1976), RN Sippy for Curse(1977), Bhim Sain in Gharaonda (1977) and Tapan Sinha in Safed Haathi (1977). He also appeared in a few episodes of the series Basu Chattarjees. Byomkesh Bakshi (1993-97). Although he only appeared in a small number of films, his magnificent acting left a strong impression on viewers.
Meher hailed from a remote village called Gudvelipadar in Boudh (formerly Phulbani) district, which is part of the tribal hinterland far from the cities of Odisha. Belonging to the weaver community and struck by great poverty in his youth, he nevertheless managed to overcome adversity. After completing his degree in drama from Rabindra Bharati University, Calcutta, he completed a two-year diploma in theater from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, India. 1966.
Her first leading role as Kishtayya in Ankur catapulted him to fame with the film's final scene, stunning viewers and critics alike. Before that, he appeared in Mrinal Sens Bhuvan Shome (1969, now recognized as one of the first new wave films in India. Although he worked in less than 50 films in Hindi, Odia and other languages during his career, each film carried an eloquent testimony to his acting talent.
I first met Meher in Gudvelipadara a few years ago. As a poet and literary activist from Odisha, I was eager to write his biography and Meher humbly narrated his journey in the world of Indian cinema. Subsequent discussions on his life and times with the likes of Mrinal Sen, Sandip Roy, Rajat Kapur, Manoj Mitra, Amul Palekar, Raghuvir Yadav, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Shyam Benegal provided insight into the man and his creativity.
These conversations revealed many details about Meher: his father died on the day he was scheduled to star in a college play; at the FTII, he managed to make do with just one meal a day; and Indira Gandhi, during her visit to the FTII as Minister of Information and Broadcasting (1964-66), praised him for his four-minute acting performance. In addition to being a respected actor, he was also a talented editor and reliable production manager. As an editor, he showcased his skills to directors like Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, Tapan Sinha, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Sandip Ray and Utpalendu Chakravorty.
Despite her immense talent, however, Meher has failed to maintain a long-term presence in the world of cinema, both intriguing and tragic. During my research for the biography, I had a brief email exchange with its first director, Shyam Benegal, to understand the possible reasons for this:
How did you come up with the idea of making Ankur in Hindi?
Shyam Benegal:Ankur was based on a short story I wrote while I was in college. It was initially planned to be made in Telugu.
Why didn't neo-realism or parallel cinema flourish longer in India? The term parallel cinema was used to refer to films that did not follow the conventional film of traditional Indian cinema. It was eventually integrated into mainstream films, which, in turn, lost their rigid format of narratives peppered with song or dance.
What is the fundamental difference between the films you have made and those of Satyajit Ray? Satyajit Ray has made Bengali films largely set in Bengal itself. They represent the culture of Bengal with great sensitivity and precision. My first films were made in Hyderabad/Telangana and represent the cultural character of the place including the use of language (Dakhni). My latest films have been made in different parts of India and reflect these environments.
Why didn't you opt for commercial films when your actors worked for commercial films?I do not understand your question. Movies are movies. They cost money and must be commercially viable.
Like Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen, you also had no formal training in filmmaking but produced neo-realist cinema of a high standard. Do you think formal training is not important in this field?Formal training in filmmaking is as important as in any other profession. However, it is also possible to learn informally. Obviously this takes much longer.
What made you choose Sadhu Meher in your first feature film?Sadhu Meher is an extremely talented actor and approaches his role in any film by detailing his role with great diligence.
Why didn't you take him in the following films Nishant And Churning in leading roles?You choose actors based on their suitability for the role they have to play.
Sadhu Meher is a brilliant actor. But he could not become as popular as Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. What do you think could be the reason?No doubt, Sadhu Meher is a brilliant actor. It is possible that he was not as successful as Naseer or Om due to his Hindi rendition. Its articulation is infinitely superior in Oriya compared to Hindi.
How do you like to situate Sadhu Meher in the history of parallel cinema in India?Sadhu Meher is one of the leading actors of our country.
As a director, what do you think are Sadhu Meher's strengths and weaknesses?He has no weaknesses as an actor. If he has a problem, it is related to his articulation in Hindi.
Sadhu Meher may not have reached the heights of fame, but the solidity of his work continues to amaze. Perhaps it is time for a new generation of viewers to discover his films and appreciate his art.
Manu Dash is a bilingual poet, independent publisher (Dhauli Books) and director of the Odisha Art & Literature Festival. He lives in Bhubaneshwar.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/books/a-fine-actor-remembered-101708606106549.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey's Central Bank maintains interest rates at 45% for the first time in 8 months
- President Joko Widodo visits Manado
- A good actor is remembered – Hindustan Times
- EA Sports College Football 25: How Players Will Be Compensated as All 134 FBS Schools Join Video Game Relaunch
- Texas CROWN Act lawsuit hinges on students' dreadlocks
- Japanese benchmark briefly hits all-time high after Wall Street rally 102.3 KRMG
- What could happen after a new inauguration of Donald Trump
- Hope to see Narendra Modi return for third, fourth consecutive term as PM: Rajnath Singh
- Nothing announces Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as new brand ambassador
- Kylie Kelce attends the Alberta Ferretti show at Milan Fashion Week 2024
- Consumers will splurge on experiences
- Earthquake early warning system: Is this what it could look like in New Zealand?