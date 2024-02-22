OpenAI's Sora is not the end of Hollywood, some filmmakers say

Hollywood isn't freaking out about OpenAI's impressive new text-to-video generator just yet.

Sora's unveiling last week sparked a new wave of discussion about how AI could change the entertainment industry, largely thanks to the model's ability to quickly generate relatively high-quality videos from text.

Sora joins other AI-based models around text, images, and audio that remain flawed in some ways, leaving entertainment industry creatives to balance caring about their work and the reality that AI can only do so much.

A lot of people say Hollywood is over, Hollywood is over, said Reid Southen, a concept artist and film illustrator. I don't really think that's the case for many reasons. Production pipelines are too complicated. And these videos are a little too sloppy with too many problems, especially with time coherence and artifacts like extra limbs and things like that.

Concerns about generative AI were a major concern among entertainment industry workers during last year's strikes. Many creatives continue to call for protections around the use of AI models. Aubry Mintz, interim executive director of the Hollywood branch of the International Animated Film Association, said the animation community was already embarrassed enough by Sora.

If Sora makes roles in reference animation, concept art and storyboarding redundant, these industry professionals could find themselves out of work, Mintz said.

Southen said he doesn't think Sora will replace the filmmakers anytime soon. But he worries that advanced technologies could affect industrial jobs in the future.

It's become clear that we live in a culture of doing good, in many ways, and so if there's a dollar to lose, people and businesses will jump at it, he said.

Right now, Sora's abilities seem more conducive to creating stock footage than cinematic footage, said Blake Ridder, a British director, screenwriter and actor.

OpenAI expanded its licensing deal with Shutterstock last year to use its library of images, videos and music as training data.

But Ridder thinks Sora could be used as a tool to improve the filmmaking process.

It's a bit threatening as to who might use [Sora] for their work and say it's something they created, he said. But perhaps filmmakers could use these generated videos to design a storyboard rather than using it as the end result of a project.

An OpenAI spokesperson told NBC News in a statement last week that it won't make Sora widely available anytime soon because it wants to engage policymakers, educators and artists before releasing it publicly.

Like several other generative AI companies, OpenAI already faces multiple lawsuits accusing the company of training its products using copyrighted materials. The OpenAI spokesperson said that Soras' training data comes from licensed and publicly available content.

Artists also expressed concerns about whether Sora would allow studios to generate actor likenesses without their consent. OpenAI declared in a blog post, the text-video model will reject text inputs asking it to generate celebrity likenesses.

Last week, the Federal Trade Commission proposed rules to make it illegal to create AI impressions of real people by expanding the protections it puts in place against government and corporate identity theft .

Hollywood has already adapted to technological advances, from CGI to computer animation software. Mintz hopes the industry can also survive thanks to AI innovations.

They can't replicate the human creative mind and make the creative decisions that artists have been making for centuries, Mintz said. We stand on the shoulders of giants and do our best to create something unique that we are proud of.