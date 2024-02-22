Entertainment
Lecrae on the Winter Jam Tour 2024, 5 things to know – Daily Tribune
It's been 20 years since Lecrae Moore released his debut album, “Real Talk,” and launched his own label, Reach Records. It was the first step on a truly righteous path for this multifaceted Christian artist.
With a history of sexual abuse, frequent cross-country travel, drug use and arrests, Lecrae found inspiration in a Bible study class when he was 19. This, along with other spiritual encounters, changed the direction of his life and led him to focus on his art.
Over the past 20 years, Lecrae has released nearly a dozen solo and collaborative albums and also performs with the 116 collective. He has won four Grammy Awards, including two at this year's ceremony – one for one duet with Tasha Cobbs Leonard on the song “Your Power”. .” He has also won several GMA Dove, Stellar and Billboard Music Awards. In addition to Reach, he has started a number of other businesses and is active in the nonprofit Love Beyond Walls in Atlanta.
* Lecrae says his career “doesn't seem to last 20 years, and I think that's because I enjoy it so much.” When it comes to life, absolutely, it feels like it's been 200 years, with so many trials and tribulations. But creating music has been nothing but a joy and I love it.
* Lecrae says being a Christian rapper was unique when he first started, but it's much more accepted in the genre now. ” This is a good thing ; I have to play a role in people's perception of what this term (rap) is. Many people were skeptical. A lot of people thought the quality of the music was going to be lacking. Myself and some of my peers need to change people's perceptions. People say, “Wow, that’s good. “So I'm glad we did that.
* Lecrae says this year's Grammy Awards were “meant to just be an epic daddy-daughter date with my teenage daughter.” I didn't really intend to win a prize against so many big hitters. He and Cobb ended up winning the trophy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Son, while his “Church Clothes 4” was named Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. “When they called me, I was a little shocked. But it made it even more special for my daughter and me. I was able to bring him up on stage and we shed a few tears. It wasn't so much about winning the award as it was about being able to celebrate being a father, which I never had.
* The takeaway from success, notes Lecrae, is to learn to remain humble. “No human being truly deserves as much praise or criticism as he receives as a public figure. None of us are really as heroic as people want us to be, and none of us are as evil as people think we are. It’s a very interesting dynamic.
*Lecrae is not yet predicting when his next new music will be released. The goal, he says, is to “let the music take me to different places I haven’t been.” I would love to travel to different parts of the world. I've been to a lot of places, but there are some places I haven't been – Southeast Asia is one, India is another. And maybe it won't be for the music; maybe it will just be to experience the culture. But man, I'm really full; I have had the opportunity to do and see so much over the past 20 years. Everything else will be a bonus.
Winter Jam 2024, featuring Lecrae, Crowder, Cain and others, will take place at 5 p.m. at Eastern Michigan University's George Gervin GameAbove Center, 799 N. Hewitt Road, Ypsilanti. 734-487-3669 or jamtour.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailytribune.com/2024/02/22/lecrae-on-winter-jam-tour-2024-5-things-to-know/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Delegation led by Mike Gallagher says US support for Taiwan is strong
- Lecrae on the Winter Jam Tour 2024, 5 things to know – Daily Tribune
- Mount Men's Tennis is back in action this weekend in Bucknell and Georgetown
- South Carolina: Unique Black-Owned Clothing Store
- VinFast signs MoU at Indonesia International Motor Show 2024 to supply 600 electric vehicles to 3 Indonesian business customers
- OpenAI's Sora is not the end of Hollywood, some filmmakers say
- Sharing the wealth of technology by Diane Coyle
- Miami International Airport receives federal funding to help with repairs, infrastructure improvements
- Imran wants IMF program stopped for 'electoral fraud'
- Turkey's Central Bank maintains interest rates at 45% for the first time in 8 months
- President Joko Widodo visits Manado
- A good actor is remembered – Hindustan Times