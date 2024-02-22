Lecrae on the Winter Jam Tour 2024, 5 things to know – Daily Tribune

It's been 20 years since Lecrae Moore released his debut album, “Real Talk,” and launched his own label, Reach Records. It was the first step on a truly righteous path for this multifaceted Christian artist.

With a history of sexual abuse, frequent cross-country travel, drug use and arrests, Lecrae found inspiration in a Bible study class when he was 19. This, along with other spiritual encounters, changed the direction of his life and led him to focus on his art.

Over the past 20 years, Lecrae has released nearly a dozen solo and collaborative albums and also performs with the 116 collective. He has won four Grammy Awards, including two at this year's ceremony – one for one duet with Tasha Cobbs Leonard on the song “Your Power”. .” He has also won several GMA Dove, Stellar and Billboard Music Awards. In addition to Reach, he has started a number of other businesses and is active in the nonprofit Love Beyond Walls in Atlanta.

* Lecrae says his career “doesn't seem to last 20 years, and I think that's because I enjoy it so much.” When it comes to life, absolutely, it feels like it's been 200 years, with so many trials and tribulations. But creating music has been nothing but a joy and I love it.

* Lecrae says being a Christian rapper was unique when he first started, but it's much more accepted in the genre now. ” This is a good thing ; I have to play a role in people's perception of what this term (rap) is. Many people were skeptical. A lot of people thought the quality of the music was going to be lacking. Myself and some of my peers need to change people's perceptions. People say, “Wow, that’s good. “So I'm glad we did that.

* Lecrae says this year's Grammy Awards were “meant to just be an epic daddy-daughter date with my teenage daughter.” I didn't really intend to win a prize against so many big hitters. He and Cobb ended up winning the trophy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Son, while his “Church Clothes 4” was named Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. “When they called me, I was a little shocked. But it made it even more special for my daughter and me. I was able to bring him up on stage and we shed a few tears. It wasn't so much about winning the award as it was about being able to celebrate being a father, which I never had.

* The takeaway from success, notes Lecrae, is to learn to remain humble. “No human being truly deserves as much praise or criticism as he receives as a public figure. None of us are really as heroic as people want us to be, and none of us are as evil as people think we are. It’s a very interesting dynamic.

*Lecrae is not yet predicting when his next new music will be released. The goal, he says, is to “let the music take me to different places I haven’t been.” I would love to travel to different parts of the world. I've been to a lot of places, but there are some places I haven't been – Southeast Asia is one, India is another. And maybe it won't be for the music; maybe it will just be to experience the culture. But man, I'm really full; I have had the opportunity to do and see so much over the past 20 years. Everything else will be a bonus.

Winter Jam 2024, featuring Lecrae, Crowder, Cain and others, will take place at 5 p.m. at Eastern Michigan University's George Gervin GameAbove Center, 799 N. Hewitt Road, Ypsilanti. 734-487-3669 or jamtour.com.