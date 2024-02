Emraan Hashmi says Bollywood suffers from wild perception game and hits out at critics: They say it's full of drugs, parties | Bollywood News

Who needs a good PR? Considering the events of recent years, this is the Hindi film industry. Actor Emraan Hashmi says Bollywood has been the victim of a “skewed negative perception” whereby those working there have painted a false picture of how it works. A few years ago, the Hindi film industry faced heavy coordination and negativity from social media, where it was supposedly the breeding ground for everything rotten. Emraan, who plays a producer in his upcoming Showtime series, said Bollywood is on the receiving end. end of false perceptions. “There is a perception, especially over the last three years, that has become very skewed, towards an overtly negative perception. That everything that is wrong (in society) happens in Bollywood. Drugs, wild parties, promiscuity and everything. I don’t know from where it happened suddenly in the last three years, but it has reached another level,” Emraan told Indianexpress.com. The actor says every film industry has “a few bad apples” that give it a bad name, but you'll “never” hear that about other industries. “We (Bollywood) have become an easier target. Wild perceptions are spreading, and even more so now on social media. This is far from true. People just love to bash this industry. Emraan says the negativity is true even for the nepotism debate, which rings hollow today in the face of senseless trolling and people whose agenda is to damage the industry's image. “There are enough foreigners who have had success than the 'nepo kids'. It’s an industry where these two worlds coexist. It is a very secular industry, in which there are people from all walks of life, castes, ideologies and languages. They all come together for the sole purpose of entertaining the audience, which is beautiful. “But sometimes people get a chance to talk about it and the spotlight on them gives them a little bit of fame and that's why they love doing it. There's no other industry where they could criticize it and get that level of fame. So this industry is an easy target,” adds Emraan. Showtime is created and written by Sumit Roy with Mihir Desai attached as showrunner. The Disney Plus Hotstar series, directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar and supported by Karan Johar, also stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. It will premiere on March 8. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

