Professional Actress and Playwright Deb Hiett to Visit South Dakota State for College Premiere





SDSU Marketing and Communications BROOKINGS — Los Angeles actress and playwright Deb Hiett is coming to South Dakota State University to celebrate the collegiate premiere of her new play, “The Escape Thingy.” Performance dates are February 22-24 at 7:30 p.m. and February 25 at 2 p.m. at the Fishback Studio Theater at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center. A public dialogue with Hiett will immediately follow the February 23 performance. In “The Escape Thingy,” two very different couples meet at an evening of escape games, each needing very different types of escape. Time is running out as they try to solve the puzzles, distinguish facts from alternative facts, and assess the risks of opening the door to the dangerous outside world. Tickets are $22 each for adults and $20 for seniors, military, SDSU employees and children. SDSU students are free with a student ID. Tickets can be purchased online at any time. The Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center box office will open for in-person sales one week before the opening performance, or call 605-688-6045. Cast members include SDSU senior Peyten Wiese, sophomores Blake Fabre and Jacob Stevens and freshmen Alex Gales and Israel Caldron. The production is directed by W. James Wood, professor and artistic director of theater and dance at SDSU. “We are delighted to have Deb back on campus for the collegiate premiere of her play. When she was with us for the Festival of New Plays in 2022, her work with students was inspiring,” Wood said. Hiett's most recent play, “Circle Forward,” was selected for the Antaeus Theater Company (Los Angeles) 2022 “Lab Results” reading series. Some of Hiett's full-length pieces include “The Super Variety Match Bonus Round!” ” (premiered at the Rogue Machine Theater in Los Angeles), “Miss Keller Has No Second Book” (premiered at the Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples, Florida) and “The Clearing in the Jacoby” (finalist for the Reva Shiner Comedy Award). Her play “Call Time” was a semi-finalist at the 2022 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival. She has twice been a semi-finalist at the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and her play “The Presentation” was selected for the Samuel French Off-Off-Broadway Short Play Festival. Hiett's short film “Gratitude Jar Time Capsule” won Best Television Comedy Pilot at the 2020 Atlanta Comedy Film Festival and the 2021 Women's Comedy Film Festival in Atlanta. Her film “Open House” won the Los Angeles Film Festival/FunnyorDie “Make 'Em LAFF” Showcase, Best Comedy Short at the Women in Comedy Festival and Best Video Short at iOWest's Funny Women LA Festival. She is also an actress and musician, having appeared on numerous television shows such as “Young Sheldon”, The Good Place, “NCIS” and many others. Audiences may also recognize her from her recent role in “Barbie.” More information about the actor and playwright can be found at DebHiett.com. For more information, contact Wood at 605-688-4559 or [email protected].

