City of West Hollywood Invites Community to WeHo 40 Strategic Plan Open House

The City of West Hollywood will host an open house to kick off development of the next West Hollywood throughout the city.strategic plan,WeHo 40.This free event will include a brief program, food and live entertainment. It will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kings Road Park, located at 1000 N. Kings Road. Community members are encouraged to stop by at any time during the event to learn more about the project, provide feedback, and connect with other community members. Translation services will be available in Spanish and Russian. There is no need to respond in advance.

This community open day will be the first in a series of community feedback gathering events, which are essential to the developmentWeHo 40. This event will focus on visioning and goal setting, including identifying potential goals and priorities. Participants will have the opportunity to share their experiences, ideas and insightful perspectives to support the development of the strategic plan. The program will include a brief presentation followed by discussions and small group exercises. These activities will be repeated several times during the open day; Participants are encouraged to drop in at any time to participate.

WeHo 40is the City of West Hollywood's forward-looking strategic planning process. Rooted in 40 years of municipal history and looking towards 2040 WeHo 40will engage residents, community members and local businesses in setting priorities to create an inclusive and equitable roadmap for the city's future and build on the successes of the city's past strategic plans city.

For nearly four decades, the City of West Hollywood has engaged in collaborative strategic plan development to shape forward-thinking policies and priorities. The City developed its first strategic plan in 1990. In 2003, the City launched its second strategic plan,Vision 2020. The development ofVision 2020included the participation of more than 250 community members and helped shape the cityMission Statement and Core Values.

Visitengage.weho.org/wehostrategicplanto know the latestWeHo 40updates and sign up for project-specific announcements.

For more information, please contact Paolo Kespradit, City of West Hollywood Management Analyst, at (323) 848-6460 or[email protected].