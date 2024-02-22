The Best and Funniest I'm an Actor Speeches from the SAG Awards

What makes an actor? Since the very first Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1995, actors have shared what it means to work in Hollywood with the I'm an Actor speech.

The tradition began with Angela Lansbury, who detailed her on-screen accomplishments at the first SAG Awards: I was Elizabeth Taylor's sister, Spencer Tracy's lover, Elvis's mother, and a singing teapot, she said. She reminded her peers that at one time or another, everyone loves the opportunity to act, even a child with a creative imagination for pretend. And she embraced the spirit of the SAG Awards as an evening dedicated to the art and craft of acting by the people who should know about it.

Join us for a trip down memory lane as we visit some of the biggest speeches I'm an actor of the last 30 years.

The first era

19952002

Lansbury was just the first of more than 100 actors to share their stories over the years. The first eight years of the awards show opened with an actor offering an anecdote about what it really means to be one.

I'm an actor because I act, or maybe I act because I'm an actor, Dennis Hopper said at the 3rd Annual SAG Awards in 1997. Either way, the fact is that I am an actor. Where am I? It's the age-old question: Do actors act all the time? Hopper joked that there was no way anyone couldprove he is an actor. The only way you know I'm really an actor is because I told you so.

At the 4th Annual SAG Awards, John Lithgow spoke about chemical reaction [that] can take place between an actor and an audience when life is momentarily experienced a little more vividly.

And at the 6th Annual SAG Awards, Whoopi Goldberg shared stories about who she was in a past life that led her to become an actress: a bank teller, a bricklayer, a mother who relies on food stamps . We were observers, she said. Collectors of snippets of nuance and speech and attitude and all the little bits of trivia that add up to the truth if we do it right.

The comedy era

20032013

In 2003, show producers decided that it might be restrictive to mix the formula a little. That year, the series began with several actors from diverse backgrounds sharing their stories, all ending with the memorable tagline: I'm an actor.

Over the years, stars have joked that their parents didn't take them seriously. Alfred Molina said his mother gave him business cards when he graduated from drama school, which said actor in inverted commas. Many also scoffed at the idea of ​​becoming someone else. My favorite thing about acting is that it truly allows you to transform into another person. I'm Johnny Depp and I'm an actor, Jane Krakowski said.30 Rock won a SAG Award every year from 2007 to 2013.

Steve Carell shared an anecdote about Chesley Sully Sullenberger, the US Airways pilot who made an emergency landing on the Hudson River. It's a good thing I wasn't flying that plane because I'm Steve Carell and I'm an actor, he said. Meanwhile, David Hyde Pierce took advantage of his speech to find work: I'm still looking for a movie to make this summer. My name is David Hyde Pierce and I am an actor.

The era of power

20132023

From Mahershala Ali, Tracee Ellis Ross, Millie Bobby Brown, Geoffrey Owens and Uzo Aduba (who had his SAG card worked onOrange is the new black)to Robert Duvall, Sofa Vergara and Eugene Levy, stars of all stripes shared unique and powerful stories.

Many have spoken about using their platform to raise awareness for social causes. Actors are activists no matter what because we embody the value and humanity of all people, said Kerry Washington. Over the past decade, the SAG Awards have gone to film and show performers like Black Panther, VEEPAnd Game Of Thrones, often featuring cultural movements across moments in history.

But in a moment of levity, in his anecdote, Jeff Bridges admitted that being a successful actor involves a fair amount of luck. “I was very lucky to work with wonderful artists and to be born in the bed of Dorothy and Lloyd Bridges,” he said.

The I Am an Actor speech is timeless and embodies the spirit of what it truly means to bring stories to life on screen for art lovers. Over the years, the speeches have varied: fun, imaginative, creative, serious and silly, but always with the audience in mind. Don't miss your favorite actors at this year's event.

Watch the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Live Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 24, 2024.